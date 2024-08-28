Solmates and VIPs, listen up! K-pop veteran and BigBang member Taeyang is kicking off his solo tour very soon – it’s been about seven years since his last large-scale world tour back in 2017. Since then, the artist has completed his mandatory military service, gotten married to South Korean actress Min Hyo-rin, had a child, and otherwise been keeping it low-key until this year.

When Taeyang released his Vibe single featuring BTS’ Jimin in January, we knew something was in the works, and sure enough, he made a comeback with his second EP ‘Down to Earth’ in April, and is soon to begin his third solo tour. Read on to find out when and where the concert will be, and how much tickets will go for.

When and where will Taeyang’s Hong Kong concert be held?

After seven long years away, Taeyang will once again be taking the stage at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena. He will be playing one night only on October 5, so be prepared to fight for tickets.

How much are tickets to Taeyang’s The Light Year concert in Hong Kong?

Tickets will cost $799, $999, $1,499, and $1,999 – the highest price point gets you the VIP package, which includes a premium reserved seated ticket, access to the soundcheck party, a VIP laminate on a lanyard, and a VIP merch lane. All ticket tiers are seated, though we’re sure you won’t be sat for long once the tunes take over.

When will Taeyang’s Hong Kong concert tickets be released?

Get your fingers flexing and have your browser open across multiple devices. The Trip.com presale for The Light Year concert will begin on August 29 from 10am, and the Live Nation presale on September 2 from noon. Tickets for the general public will then be released on September 3 from noon onwards via Cityline.

What is the setlist for The Light Year world tour?

We can’t be sure yet, since Taeyang hasn’t even begun the tour yet. Once he kicks things off in Seoul on August 31, we’ll have a much better idea, but for now, concert goers might expect to hear the majority of the tracks from ‘Down to Earth’, including Vibe, Seed, and Shoong! featuring Blackpink’s Lisa.

When Taeyang performed in Seoul’s Yonsei University earlier this year in May, he sang some of his classic ballads and R&B works, as well as a handful of popular BigBang tracks. So for The Light Year concert, here’s hoping for auditory gems like Only Look At Me, Fantastic Baby, and Eyes, Nose, Lips.

Check this space as we’ll be updating the concert setlist when we have more information.

