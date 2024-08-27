Residents of Sham Shui Po will soon have to bid farewell to Ki Lung Restaurant, one of the neighbourhood’s beloved eateries. The cha chaan teng announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing its doors on August 31, sharing that ‘we have to say goodbye to everyone’. However, Ki Lung Restaurant reassured its followers by stating that its Prince Edward location would continue to remain in operation.

Netizens flooded Ki Lung’s Facebook post to share their bittersweet sentiments towards the restaurant’s sudden announcement and also left supportive comments to thank them for their selfless acts of supporting people in need.



Photograph: Facebook/Ki Lung Restaurant

The Sham Shui Po-based cha chaan teng began operating in March 2020 and was heavily praised by many netizens for its generosity. Aside from regularly giving out free boxed meals, canned goods, and packaged food products to senior citizens on the first and 15th day of each lunar month, Ki Lung Restaurant also did its part for Sham Shui Po’s community by distributing nutritious meals for free to nearby childcare community centres.



Recommended stories:

🍽️ Black Sheep Restaurants unveils discounted dining promotions with their Black Series mini edition

🧳 Non-Chinese Mainland Travel Permit: A step-by-step guide to applying

🚆 A nostalgic old-school MTR train is now back on the tracks

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.