Sham Shui Po’s neighbourhood eatery Ki Lung Restaurant to close in late August

The beloved cha chaan teng will cease operations by the end of the month

Cherry Chan
Cherry Chan
ki lung restaurant
Photograph: Facebook/Ki Lung Restaurant
Residents of Sham Shui Po will soon have to bid farewell to Ki Lung Restaurant, one of the neighbourhood’s beloved eateries. The cha chaan teng announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing its doors on August 31, sharing that ‘we have to say goodbye to everyone’. However, Ki Lung Restaurant reassured its followers by stating that its Prince Edward location would continue to remain in operation. 

Netizens flooded Ki Lung’s Facebook post to share their bittersweet sentiments towards the restaurant’s sudden announcement and also left supportive comments to thank them for their selfless acts of supporting people in need.

ki lung restaurant sham shui po
Photograph: Facebook/Ki Lung Restaurant

The Sham Shui Po-based cha chaan teng began operating in March 2020 and was heavily praised by many netizens for its generosity. Aside from regularly giving out free boxed meals, canned goods, and packaged food products to senior citizens on the first and 15th day of each lunar month, Ki Lung Restaurant also did its part for Sham Shui Po’s community by distributing nutritious meals for free to nearby childcare community centres.

