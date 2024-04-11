Cinema Day is returning this year on Sunday, April 21, when 63 participating cinemas will sell their regular movie tickets for just $30. Starting from noon on April 17, keen cinema goers can start buying Cinema Day tickets both online and in person at theatre counters.

Hong Kong’s major cinemas and some smaller theatres are part of this promotion, including Broadway, MCL, Emperor Cinemas, Cinema City, Newport Circuit, Golden Harvest, Golden Scene, Lumen Cinema, and more. All tickets on the day – including special screenings for IMAX, 4DX, CGS Laser, and Real D Cinema format – will be priced at a flat rate of $30. Note that each person can only purchase a maximum of four tickets at in-person counters.

As part of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2024, which is themed ‘Arts and Action’ this year, Cinema Day will also screen a selection of films that match this theme, as well as some titles that won at this year’s Hong Kong Film Awards.

