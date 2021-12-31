Created by the team behind Roganic Hong Kong, the new venture will offer British bakes and natural wines in Wan Chai.

We've got a lot of love for British restaurant Roganic, which has left its mark – a green one at that – on Hong Kong's dining scene since opening in 2019. The one-Michelin-starred and Michelin-green-starred restaurant is a British import created by chef Simon Rogan which continues to wow us with its creative and sustainable cuisine.

Now, the team are opening a new venture in Hong Kong: The Baker & The Bottleman. Reflecting the same sustainable values, the new shop is a bakery by day and wine bar by night, offering gourmet British bakes and natural wines on Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai.

Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

The bakery, led by executive chef Oli Marlow and his team of chefs and bakers, will deliver an assortment of baked goods that are made from scratch on-site, all the while working with local suppliers and premium ingredients that embrace seasonality.

Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

The menu will feature British bakes including pastries, scones, cakes, bread, sandwiches, cookies and more, as well as locally-sourced coffee, soft drinks, juices, and loose-leaf teas from a boutique tea merchant in Hong Kong. There's even soft-serve ice cream, with flavours such as vanilla and English tea.

Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

The shop also features an upstairs space (opening soon) to enjoy your goodies while you're there. This will then transform into a casual wine bar in the evening that serves natural wines, curated by Roganic and master sommelier Pierre Brunelli, from organic and biodynamic winegrowers. There will also be snacks, cold cuts and cheese available to order.

Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

For now, The Baker & The Bottleman is offering takeaway only but watch this space for news, and in the meantime, check out our First Look video for a sneak peek.

The Baker & The Bottleman, No. G14-15, G/F, F15A, 1/F Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai.