New coffee shop opens in Sham Shui Po combining coffee with art

With a distinctive black and white colour scheme, matched with simplistic wooden furnishings and an eye-catching large-format Cambo camera by the door, Bonding Coffee is one of the latest cafes to join Sham Shui Po's ever-expanding cafe community. Aptly named Bonding Coffee, the shop was founded upon the concept of combing a coffee shop together with an art exhibition venue. Through occasional exhibitions and talks, shop owners Edmond and Ricky hope to build a community where coffee lovers and those with a passion for the arts can build lasting relationships.

On the coffee front, visitors can take their pick from house blends with nutty or floral flavours – the former is blended with coffee beans from Brazil, Indonesia, and Kenya; the latter uses Ethiopian and Kenyan coffee beans – and choose from a refined selection of black and white coffees ($30-$49), as well as specialty coffees such as Creme Brulee Cappuccino (hot: $45; cold: $49), Espresso Coconut ($50), and pour-overs (from $65) that are served with ceramic teaware, allowing you to fully appreciate your brew through aroma and taste.

Single-origin pour-over served with ceramic teaware

Latte

Bonding Coffee is currently in their soft opening phase and will be serving six different dessert items each day ($42-$46), with plans to gradually add in other light bites and sandwiches in the near future. Written by Ann Chiu; translated by Jenny Leung.

Bonding Coffee

145 Ki Lung Street, Sham Shui Po

