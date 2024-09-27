New dim sum and coffee spot opens in Causeway Bay

Enjoying tea with dim sum is something we’re all too familiar with – but how about pairing it with coffee? Bame Inn has just opened up in Causeway Bay, seamlessly blending Eastern and Western elements to offer a unique experience centred around dim sum and coffee. Inspired by the charm of ancient inns, the space has an understated elegance that transports guests to another time.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Photograph: Cherry Chan

The menu at Bame Inn is reasonably sized, featuring a variety of dishes that range from modern spins on dim sum classics to bamboo steamer rice and traditional Chinese soups, each dish showcases a bounty of flavours crafted by chefs with experiences working in Michelin-starred restaurants. Highlights include the spicy dim sum series, which sees usual suspects like siu mai and shrimp dumplings with a mala twist; signature crab roe dishes like the crab roe baked cake, golden crab roe dipping noodles, and super crab roe soup dumplings; and royal court-inspired dishes including the Qianlong traditional six-head abalone.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Aside from the food, Bame Inn offers a selection of carefully crafted drinks. Enjoy signature coffee made from a blend of Colombian and Japanese beans, or opt for refreshing beverages like stewed pear tea and a non-alcoholic tea beer. For something sweet, don’t pass up on the Inn’s “Tea”ramisu, which comes in a cute traditional clay pot.

Bame Inn is tucked away behind Causeway Bay’s Times Square at the Holiday Inn Express. Visit their Instagram page for more info.

Recommended reading:

It's official: Kowloon City is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Hong Kong will hold a naming contest for our new giant pandas

The first Bar Paul in Asia is coming to Hong Kong

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.