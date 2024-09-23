The first Bar Paul in Asia is coming to Hong Kong

Renowned British fashion label Paul Smith is partnering up with Harbour City for the opening of Bar Paul! Inspired by the Italian cafes that Paul Smith frequented in Soho during the 1960s, this pop-up bar blends culture, culinary delight, and stylish designs to offer a vibrant atmosphere where guests can enjoy cocktails and other special drinks against the backdrop of the Hong Kong skyline. So, whether you're a cocktail lover or fashion fiend, this one's for you. Check out more details below.

When and where is Bar Paul in Hong Kong?

Located on the Ocean Terminal Deck at Harbour City, Bar Paul will open every weekend from September 28 to October 27, operating from 5pm to 9pm on Fridays, and 3pm to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

How can people go to Bar Paul in Hong Kong?

Grab your tickets on Klook! A regular ticket is $150, which gets you a wine-tasting wristband for two fabulous drinks. For those using Standard Chartered credit cards, you can snag a special deal for just $80. Each wristband also comes with a designated treat or a fun personalised gift for free. The wristbands are available while stock lasts, so act fast.

What's on the menu at Hong Kong's Bar Paul?

At Bar Paul, guests can indulge in specially crafted cocktails, including the two signature creations: the Sloe Sunset and Shiso Cool. The Sloe Sunset (Sole gin, roselle hawthorn tea, and prosecco) is perfect for enjoying the evening glow with its rosy hue and refreshing taste, while the Shiso Cool (grapefruit gin, lemon juice, Dover shiso liqueur, and blue curacao) offers a dreamy cerulean blue, capturing the carefree essence of the harbour view.

In addition to cocktails, a selection of wines, beers, sake, and juices will be available. Selected restaurants from Harbour City – such as Auntie Malay, Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill, and Yamamotoya – will also provide a variety of small-plate delicacies for complimentary tasting, including miniburgers, satay skewers, and buffalo wings.

What else can I do at Bar Paul in Hong Kong?

Aside from sipping on sundowners, there will also be a stripe-themed installation inspired by the city's vibrant neon signs, merging the brand’s story with the local culture of Hong Kong. Featuring three 3x3m cubes inspired by Paul Smith’s first shop, the installation showcases striking neon signs and highlights the designer's passions, including cycling and photography. This artistic representation not only pays homage to Paul Smith’s heritage but also offers fantastic photo opportunities for visitors.

