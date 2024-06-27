From July 2, Hong Kong International Airport is introducing a new security screening system that will allow travellers to keep electronic devices and liquids in their hand-carry luggage when going through security checks. Using the latest 3D and 360-degree CT-based X-ray technology, passengers will no longer have to take out their laptop computers, mobile phones, gaming devices, as well as liquids, aerosols, and gels, for screening as required under the current 2D scanning system.

Photograph: Courtesy Sunny Tong / Airport Authority Hong Kong

The manual search using a handheld scanner that passengers have to go through if they fail to clear the metal detector will soon also be replaced by a new full-body scanner with advanced imaging capabilities that can locate concealed items, while also reducing physical contact between passengers and airport staff.

This new security screening system, featuring 50 luggage scanning channels and 32 full-body scanners, will be introduced into Terminal 1 in phases, and the first batch of new machines will be used at four of the 35 security lanes from July onwards. According to the executive director of airport operations, Steven Yiu, this new technology means approximately a 20 percent increase in average throughput and operational efficiency. The new system also includes other functions that smoothen the security screening process, such as automatic recirculation of trays, in-built tray sterilisation, and an automatic alert for passengers when it senses uncollected items on the trays.

Photograph: Courtesy Sunny Tong / Airport Authority Hong Kong

If the Airport Authority Hong Kong’s goal of implementing this $800 million upgrade across Terminal 1 within this year is realised, then Hong Kong will become the world’s first airport to fully adopt a smart security screening system, Yiu declares.

