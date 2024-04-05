Almost two weeks after Omega and Swatch released their Mission to the Moonphase MoonSwatch featuring the one and only Snoopy, the two brands have just revealed the additional release of an all-black edition of the highly sought-after timepiece. With the previous all-white design having sold out almost instantaneously, this is a chance for watch fans to add yet another MoonSwatch to their collection. Keep reading to find out more about Omega and Swatch's new launch.

When will the black Snoopy Moonswatch be released?

The new Mission to the Moonphase – New Moon black MoonSwatch will be available from April 8.

How much will the black Snoopy Moonswatch cost?

The new black MoonSwatch will retail for the same price as the initial white release at $2,400 each.

Where can I buy the black Snoopy Moonswatch in Hong Kong?

Watch enthusiasts can get their hands on the Moonswatch at selected Swatch stores in Hong Kong, including their locations at IFC, K11 Musea, Kai Chiu Road in Causeway Bay, Mongkok's Langham Place, Ocean Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, as well as the pop-up store at Elements.

As with other Bioceramic Moonswatches, each customer will be allowed to purchase one watch only, per day and per Swatch store.

Photograph: @SwatchHK

What does the black Snoopy Moonswatch look like?

Similar to the all-white Full Moon watch, this New Moon model features a Bioceramic case, crown and pushers, as well as a velcro strap. The watch's most unique feature has to be Snoopy, of course. Having been NASA's safety ambassador since the 1960s, the black and white pooch is featured lying on the moon on the moon phase disc – an indicator showing the phases of the lunar cycle – which rotates in the two o'clock subdial. Under UV light, the subdial will reveal a hidden quote from a Snoopy comic strip, glowing in a magical blue alongside crescent moons and stars. And just as a bonus, a simple illustration of the moon and a paw print can be found on the back of the watch.

Visit Swatch's official website for more info.

Recommended stories:

Hot Drops: The latest shopping news in Hong Kong 2024

Tai Kwun's outdoor In Bloom flower fest returns

Historic restaurant Lin Heung Lau has reopened after two years

illuminate! Run Beyond opens at Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.