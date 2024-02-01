Hong Kong
Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, Run Beyond, Angelo Bonello
Photograph: Courtesy WCHES Run Beynod shown in London

New Wan Chai Harbourfront Space to open with huge light art installation

Check out the glowing artwork this mid-March

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Get ready for a visual treat as the new Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space (WCHES) is set to open this March. To kick off this exciting launch, WCHES will host 'illuminate! Run Beyond', featuring the debut of the internationally acclaimed Run Beyond light art by Italian artist Angelo Bonello.

Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, Run Beyond, Angelo Bonello
Photograph: Courtesy WCHESRun Beyond shown at Liverpool

Having made its way around the world – including Amsterdam, Toronto, Washington D.C., Singapore, Liverpool, the City of Niagara Falls, and London – the incredible installation will transform the (approx.) 13,000sq m harbourfront space next to the Wan Chai Pier into a playground of light and creativity from mid-March to mid-April (exact dates to be confirmed).

Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, Run Beyond, Angelo Bonello
Photograph: Courtesy WCHES

Visitors of all ages are welcome to visit the 65-metre-long artwork, which features a series of light silhouettes with running, jumping, and leaping movements that symbolise a sense of empowerment to overcome fears and constraints. Members of the public can view the installation up close or from afar as it sits against our beautiful skyline.

Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, Run Beyond, Angelo Bonello
Photograph: Courtesy WCHESReference photo only

WCHES will play host to a series of upcoming events, beginning with a grand opening ceremony in mid-March featuring Angelo Bonello himself to share his creative thoughts with the public. The celebration continues with a DJ party, food and beverage stalls, and cosy seating areas to ensure a top-notch experience for everyone. For more information about the new Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, head over to wches.com.hk.

