Ocean Park to introduce additional group of red pandas to Hong Kong

From now to November 30, Ocean Park is celebrating the return of Sichuan Nature Conservation Week, held in partnership with the Forestry and Grassland Administration of Sichuan Province (SCFGA), Chengdu Municipal People's Government, and the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the HKSAR Government for the first time.

Aside from putting the spotlight on the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of Sichuan Province, one highlight of the partnership is the introduction of a group of red pandas to Ocean Park. "The new animal ambassadors will support us to extend our efforts in the conservation, breeding, and scientific research on red pandas,’’ says Paulo Pong, Chairman of Ocean Park Corporation. In addition, the park's current red pandas – Tai Shan, Cong Cong, and Rou Rou – will be extending their stay for another 20 years.

Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park Hong Kong

During the 2023 Sichuan Nature Conservation Week, visitors will get to learn about the Giant Panda National Park and the National Botanical Garden, as well as the latest 'Park City' development in Chengdu to seamlessly harmonize nature and urban living. A special section will be dedicated to rare animal and plant species with an XR experience for parkgoers to virtually interact with a giant panda cub.

Visitors can also expand their knowledge on conservation through engaging talks by experts from Chengdu, who will share fun facts and stories about giant pandas and other Sichuan animal and plant species. Visit oceanpark.com.hk for more information about the 2023 Sichuan Nature Conservation Week.

