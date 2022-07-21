Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ocean Park panda An An
Photograph: AFP/Anthony Wallace An An at age 33 in May, 2020

Ocean Park's beloved panda An An passes away at age 35

The giant panda passed away peacefully inside his home in Ocean Park at around 8.40am

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

In a Facebook post announcement on Thursday, Ocean Park shared the heart-breaking news that the park's giant panda An An has passed away at the age of 35, which in human age is equivalent to 105 years old. As the world’s longest-living male giant panda under human care, An An's health slowly deteriorated over the past few weeks "with a severe decrease in physical activities and food intake."

Ocean Park panda An An
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park

After consulting with the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda, veterinarians from Ocean Park and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department had come to the difficult decision to perform the procedure of humane euthanasia on An An. The centenarian panda passed away at around 8.40am inside his home in The Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures at Ocean Park. 

A condolence book will be available outside An An's residence for guests to leave messages in loving memory of An An. Those unable to visit the park may do so by leaving a comment on the park's official Facebook announcement.

Recommended stories:
Hong Kong Airport transforms its terminal into 'gram-worthy multimedia zones
The Daily Tot celebrates their second anniversary with ‘The Love Letter to Rum’
The Chairman drops to 24th place in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.