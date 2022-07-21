Ocean Park's beloved panda An An passes away at age 35

In a Facebook post announcement on Thursday, Ocean Park shared the heart-breaking news that the park's giant panda An An has passed away at the age of 35, which in human age is equivalent to 105 years old. As the world’s longest-living male giant panda under human care, An An's health slowly deteriorated over the past few weeks "with a severe decrease in physical activities and food intake."

Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park

After consulting with the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda, veterinarians from Ocean Park and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department had come to the difficult decision to perform the procedure of humane euthanasia on An An. The centenarian panda passed away at around 8.40am inside his home in The Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures at Ocean Park.

A condolence book will be available outside An An's residence for guests to leave messages in loving memory of An An. Those unable to visit the park may do so by leaving a comment on the park's official Facebook announcement.

