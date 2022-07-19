World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2022 revealed: The Chairman drops to 24th place

Copenhagen’s Geranium takes the number one spot, followed by Lima’s Central at number two

Last night, the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2022 were announced at a live ceremony in London hosted by Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci. The controversial list crowned Denmark's Geranium the world's best restaurant, replacing Noma in the coveted top spot.

The 20th anniversary edition of World's 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony is the first time that celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, and various dining industry personalities were able to attend the live event after its hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Den – which ranked number one on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 – took the highest spot in the region at number 20, followed by Hong Kong’s famed Cantonese restaurant The Chairman at number 24, sliding down from last year’s ranking at number 10. In 2021, The Chairman earned the top spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, which also made them the first Hong Kong restaurant to win The Best Restaurant in Asia. In the 10th edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022, only six Hong Kong restaurants were named honorees, and The Chairman restaurant fell to number five.

Photograph: TA Steamed fresh flowery crab with aged Shaoxing wine

Photograph: TA The Chairman will temporarily close for renovation by the end of July

Other Asian restaurants on the list are Tokyo’s Florilège (30), Singapore’s Odette (36), Bangkok’s Sorn (new entry, 39), Osaka La Cime (new entry, 41), and Tokyo’s Narisawa (45).

Ahead of the ceremony, World’s 50 Best Restaurants revealed the extended 51 to 100 list in July. Fourteen Asian restaurants were represented in the ranking. Hong Kong clocked in two entries: French-and-Italian restaurant Neighborhood at number 76 and chef Vicky Cheng’s Chinese restaurant Wing at 100.

Here’s the complete list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022:

50. Single Thread, Healdsburg, CA

49. Ikoyi, London

48. Leo, Bogota

47. Oteque, Rio de Janiero

46. Belcanto, Lisbon

45. Narisawa, Tokyo

44. Le Bernardin, New York City

43. Boragó, Santiago

42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain

41. La Cime, Osaka

40. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland

39. Sorn, Bangkok

38. Jordnær, Copenhagen

37. Fyn, Cape Town

36. Odette, Singapore

35. The Clove Club, London

34. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

33. Atomix, New York City

32. Mayta, Lima

31. Arpège, Paris

30. Florilège, Tokyo

29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy

28. Le Clarence, Paris

27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Germany

26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

25. Frantzén, Stockholm

24. The Chairman, Hong Kong

23. The Jane, Antwerp

22. Septime, Paris

21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

20. Den, Tokyo

19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

18. Alchemist, Copenhagen

17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

13. Steirereck, Vienna

12. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy

11. Maido, Lima

10. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

9. Quintonil, Mexico City

8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

7. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo

6. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

5. Pujol, Mexico City

4. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain

3. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain

2. Central, Lima

1. Geranium, Copenhagen

Recommended stories:

Are Hong Kong restaurants losing their lustre on the international scene?

Mido Cafe bids farewell

The 50 best bars in Hong Kong

Sushiro opens their first international branch of izakaya Sugidama in Hong Kong



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.