World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2022 revealed: The Chairman drops to 24th place

Last night, the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2022 were announced at a live ceremony in London hosted by Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci. The controversial list crowned Denmark's Geranium the world's best restaurant, replacing Noma in the coveted top spot.
The 20th anniversary edition of World's 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony is the first time that celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, and various dining industry personalities were able to attend the live event after its hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Den – which ranked number one on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 – took the highest spot in the region at number 20, followed by Hong Kong’s famed Cantonese restaurant The Chairman at number 24, sliding down from last year’s ranking at number 10. In 2021, The Chairman earned the top spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, which also made them the first Hong Kong restaurant to win The Best Restaurant in Asia. In the 10th edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022, only six Hong Kong restaurants were named honorees, and The Chairman restaurant fell to number five.
Other Asian restaurants on the list are Tokyo’s Florilège (30), Singapore’s Odette (36), Bangkok’s Sorn (new entry, 39), Osaka La Cime (new entry, 41), and Tokyo’s Narisawa (45).
Ahead of the ceremony, World’s 50 Best Restaurants revealed the extended 51 to 100 list in July. Fourteen Asian restaurants were represented in the ranking. Hong Kong clocked in two entries: French-and-Italian restaurant Neighborhood at number 76 and chef Vicky Cheng’s Chinese restaurant Wing at 100.
Here’s the complete list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022:
50. Single Thread, Healdsburg, CA
49. Ikoyi, London
48. Leo, Bogota
47. Oteque, Rio de Janiero
46. Belcanto, Lisbon
45. Narisawa, Tokyo
44. Le Bernardin, New York City
43. Boragó, Santiago
42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain
41. La Cime, Osaka
40. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland
39. Sorn, Bangkok
38. Jordnær, Copenhagen
37. Fyn, Cape Town
36. Odette, Singapore
35. The Clove Club, London
34. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
33. Atomix, New York City
32. Mayta, Lima
31. Arpège, Paris
30. Florilège, Tokyo
29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy
28. Le Clarence, Paris
27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Germany
26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
25. Frantzén, Stockholm
24. The Chairman, Hong Kong
23. The Jane, Antwerp
22. Septime, Paris
21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
20. Den, Tokyo
19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
18. Alchemist, Copenhagen
17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
13. Steirereck, Vienna
12. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy
11. Maido, Lima
10. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
9. Quintonil, Mexico City
8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
7. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo
6. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain
5. Pujol, Mexico City
4. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain
3. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain
2. Central, Lima
1. Geranium, Copenhagen
