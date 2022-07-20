Hong Kong Airport transforms its terminal into 'gram-worthy multimedia zones

Those arriving and leaving Hong Kong are in for a treat as the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) launches Journey of Discovery, where various multimedia features – based on themes such as travel and nature – have been set up across three zones at Terminal One to offer a fun interactive experience for travellers.

At the Meeters & Greeters Hall, the Crystal Elevator sees a large digital screen replacing its centre facade to reveal eight striking digital art pieces that capture the multifaceted spirit of Hong Kong; from aerial views of the city and sights of the harbour to a toy crane machine featuring cartoon characters by local illustrators Din Dong, Bigsoil, and Mandycat.

On the north and south sides of the Arrivals Hall, the Waterfall Gardens features interactive experiences where visitors can touch and play with cascading waterfalls, step on stones in the creek, watch water lilies bloom, or relax by the pond with turtles and frogs swimming by their feet.

As for travellers heading to their boarding gates, Totems of Joy has transformed each boarding gate stand at the Central Concourse on Level 6 into multimedia displays with video clips of different art pieces that would send off selfie-seeking travellers in style.

While we're sure the artworks would look even more striking in person, please be reminded that access control is currently in place at Hong Kong International Airport's terminal buildings; anyone who is not a traveller passing through the airport may be refused admission by the airport staff. So save our page and check out the art pieces on your next trip overseas!

