Queen Elizabeth II: A look back at the Queen's visits to Hong Kong

In memory of Queen Elizabeth II, we take a look back at her visits in the city and the many venues named after the monarch

After a historic 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022, in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. Her passing elevates her oldest son, Charles III, the oldest heir apparent in British history, to King.

Leaders around the globe pay tribute to the life of the Queen, who was the Head of the Commonwealth that spans 56 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and the Pacific.

In Hong Kong, citizens saddened by the Queen’s passing flooded the British Consulate’s social media with messages of condolences and offered flowers outside the British Consulate. Though it has been 25 years since Britain handed over Hong Kong to China, a lot of British influences still exist in the city, which includes landmarks and venues named after the Queen.

Photograph: AFP/Isaac Lawrence A man places flowers and a picture for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong on September 9, 2022

Hong Kong venues named after Queen Elizabeth II

From 1841 to 1997, Hong Kong was a British colony before the city was returned to China after over 150 years. During her reign, the Queen visited Hong Kong twice, first in May 1975, followed by another trip in October 1986.

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikicommons/Zchim Rengko 52 Yuea

Her first visit to the city inspired the building of Queen Elizabeth Stadium, a sports facility on Morrison Hill in Wan Chai opened on August 27, 1980, by the longest-serving governor in Hong Kong's history, Governor Sir Murray MacLehose.



Photograph: Courtesy Queen Elizabeth School | Queen Elizabeth School

Before she visited the city, two venues named after the monarch were already established in Hong Kong. The first was Queen Elizabeth School at Sai Yee Street in Mong Kok, which was conceived in 1953, the same year of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. The school was opened in 1954 as the first government co-educational Anglo-Chinese secondary school in the city.

Photograph: AFP/Isaac Lawrence Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The other venue is Queen Elizabeth Hospital, one of the largest acute general hospitals in the city, located at Gascoigne Road in Yau Ma Tei. On March 7, 1959, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, laid the foundation stone of the hospital during his first official visit in Hong Kong as the husband of Queen Elizabeth. The hospital opened on September 6, 1963, by then-Governor of Hong Kong, Robert Black.



The royal visit

Photograph: AFP/Yoshikazu Mikami Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with jockey Tony Chan after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on October 22, 1986 in Hong Kong

On her first trip to the city, the Queen and Prince Philip visited many locations during the four-day visit, such as Queen’s Pier, Hong Kong City Hall, Graham Street, Morse Park, Oi Man Estate in Ho Man Tin, Hung Hom station, the University of Hong Kong, the Kwai Chung container port, Tsuen Wan’s industrial areas, and the Happy Valley racecourse. They also enjoyed the city’s first firework display since the 1967 riots before leaving for Japan on the morning of May 7.

Photograph: AFP/Fung Wai Ming Britain's Queen Elizabeth II listens to the Governor of Hong Kong Edward Youde during a welcoming ceremony at Hong Kong's City Hall on October 21, 1986

Following her visit to China as the first British monarch to visit the country, The Queen paid a visit to Hong Kong in October 1986 aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia. After arriving in the city, the Queen rode through Salisbury and Chatham Roads while greeting crowds before visiting Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Hong Kong Coliseum. She also visited The Cenotaph, Legislative Council Complex, HSBC Main Building, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Sha Tin racecourse, and Lung Hang Estate in Sha Tin.

Her last visit was two years after the Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed in 1984, which paved the way for the 1997 handover. Queen Elizabeth II visited many countries over her 70-year reign, and her last visit to Asia was in 2006, when she was hosted by President S.R. Nathan in Singapore.

