This refreshing and complex rosé wine from Provence is now available in the city

The refreshing, light, and versatile nature of rosé wine makes it a perfect choice for summer drinking. And now that summer is in full swing in Hong Kong, it’s the best time for al fresco drinking with an excellent glass of rosé in hand. This season, Pernod Ricard, one of the world’s leading premium spirits companies, is inviting you to taste cuvées of their latest acquisition, the Sainte Marguerite en Provence wines by Fayard family, one of the 18 Côtes de Provence Crus Classés estates, makers of fine Provence rosé wines characterised by their finesse, fresh aromas, and their crystalline colour that have been certified organic since 2000 and vegan since 2015.

Photograph: Courtesy Sainte Marguerite Château Sainte Marguerite Symphonie

Sainte Marguerite en Provence officially launches in Hong Kong in an exclusive event at the latest rooftop hotspot in the city, Cardinal Point, one of the venues of the multi-experience space Forty-Five located at one of the best vantage points in Central to enjoy Hong Kong’s skyline. Hongkongers can now taste the company’s latest rosé Château Sainte Marguerite Symphonie rosé at Cardinal Point, by the glass ($150) or by the bottle ($820).

Photograph: Courtesy Sainte Marguerite Sainte Marguerite vineyard in Provence

First created in 1999, the Symphonie is a blend of three grape varieties: Grenache, Cinsault, and Vermentino, sourced from the Maison Sainte Marguerite vineyard and the winery’s partner winegrowers. Additionally, the winery also offers Château Sainte Marguerite Fantastique, an iconic wine made from a blend of grape varieties with Grenache and Cinsault.

Photograph: Courtesy Sainte Marguerite Château Sainte Marguerite Fantastique

Sainte-Marguerite rosés are great to enjoy as a refreshing drink on hot summer days but are also a great complement to gastronomic delights. Pair Sainte-Marguerite cuvées with the best of the season’s dishes, from salads, seafood, grilled meats, and fresh fruits.

For more information, visit chateausaintemarguerite.com, and follow the brand on Instagram @saintemargueriteenprovence.

