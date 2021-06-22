Where to drink in Hong Kong this summer
Hot and rainy summer is here, and if you're feeling a little hotheaded, one of the best ways to stay cool is to unwind with an ice-cold drink. And with bars now operating past midnight, there are more options to hit up for late-night boozy drinks in the city. From new bar openings, wine tastings, and seasonal summer menus, here's a list of spots to check out this season.
Terrible Baby's new cocktail menu
Terrible Baby's new bar manager Axel Gonzalez recently unveiled his latest creations for the Jordan bar, and they are perfect libations for summer. Along with the bar's best-sellers, 10 new refreshing cocktails are now available on their menu. Must-tries include two sour cocktails, the calamansi daiquiri Puppy Love ($95) – made with an overproof rum from the Ron Colón Salvadoreño range, lime leaves, calamansi juice, topped with a creamy fruit guava foam that acts as the sweetening agent (this one is easy to drink but packs a punch, so savour it) – and the whisky sour Rebel Hell ($95) – made with bourbon, shiso leaves, yuzu juice, and citron jam. You can also catch their All Day Happy Hour, which is available daily from 12pm to 8pm – select cocktails and wines are available for $68 per serving, as well as bottled beers for $48.
The Wise King's summer tipples
Over at Staunton Street, Sandeep Kumar has revamped The Wise King's menu with some new summer tipples. Whether you like something refreshing or spirit-forward with a twist, you'll find it in the nine offerings on the menu. Try some of our favourite warm-weather coolers – a Bloody Maria twist called Anger ($120), made with porcini mushroom-infused tequila, served in a red pepper rimmed glass; rum sour Hunter ($120) filled with tropical flavours, served in a Nick and Nora glass brushed with a spiced coffee reduction; and the savoury Pickled Margarita ($120) made with bay leaves infused tequila blended with mezcal.
The Aubrey Omakase Cocktail Bar
Get an omakase drinking experience at Maximal Concepts and Mandarin Oriental's Japanese izakaya, The Aubrey. The venue's four-seater Omakase Cocktail Bar is set slightly apart from the buzzing centre of the izakaya, so guests can sit down, relax, explore quality Japanese spirits, and enjoy a personalised drinking experience led by mixologist Devender Sehgal. Each Omakase Cocktail Experience ($1,580 per person) comes with a personalised menu crafted using sake and lesser-known spirits like shochu, awamori, and umeshu, accompanied by light snacks from Chef Yukihito Tomiyama. The Omakase Cocktail Bar caters to groups of two to four guests at a time and is open from Thursday to Saturday. Bookings are released on the 15th of each month at 4pm for the following month.
Sevva Aperitivo Hour
Have a pre-dinner or after-work treat at Sevva's Aperitivo Hour from 6pm to 9pm every Thursday and Friday. Guests can enjoy the famous Italian Aperitivo ritual with small bites and refreshing handcrafted tipples on the restaurant's al fresco terrace while taking in Hong Kong's captivating skyline. Sevva owner Bonnae Gokson spearheaded the Aperitivo Hour menu, which features five cocktails ($185 to $270) focused on fruity and refreshing flavours to beat the summer heat. Try Fresh, a refreshing Pimm's Cup twist, or take a sip of the spirit-forward What Women Want, made with Karakuchi Junmai sake, dry gin, St Germain Elderflower liqueur, and mint. Aperitivo Hour at Sevva is available now until August 31, 2021.
Wine tasting at James Suckling Wine Central
Enjoy a 90-minute tasting session of more than 50 top-rated wines featured during the Great Wines of the World 2021 Summer Edition. Don't miss this opportunity to taste newly released wines available for the first time in Hong Kong. The tasting session ($588) is available at James Suckling Wine Central on Saturdays from 12.30pm to 6pm (last call at 4.30pm). Book your table at reservations@jswinecentral.com.
Quinary x Two Moons pop-up
Hong Kong's award-winning gin distillery Two Moons recently launched its new Calamansi Gin and is making its debut at Quinary alongside a seasonal cocktail menu crafted by Antonio Lai and the bar team. Available throughout June to freshen up cocktail enthusiasts amidst the sweltering summer season, the special menu is inspired by the cardinal directions – north, east, south, and west. Start north and taste the zesty Calamansi Gin, neat or on the rocks, then head to the East Ends ($130), a lush gin and tonic bursting with fresh citrus flavours. Take your taste buds to the South Seas ($160), a fizzy umami cocktail made with a blend of calamansi and yuzu juice topped with sea salt foam and gold leaf. And finish off with the West Wind ($160), which mixes the calamansi gin with a blend of melon cordial and Suze (gentian root liqueur) served with vanilla smoke.
For an even more immersive experience, the shop front, designed by florist Tom Wong, is adorned with exotic flora and fauna to highlight the explorer theme, as well as a Two Moons Distillery lightbox that’s perfect for capturing your next Instagram post. Order two cocktails from the menu and get a chance to win prizes at the capsule machine, which includes a gin masterclass, gin bottles, and discount codes for twomoonsdistillery.com purchases.
The Daily Tot’s trivia night
Calling all '90s kids, it's your time to shine! Have you seen all the episodes of Friends? Do you know the lyrics to every Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys song? Who were the members of the Dream Team? Head over to The Daily Tot on June 27, from 4pm to 6pm to show off your '90s trivia knowledge and win cool prizes! Gather your friends into teams of four or six and partake of the free-flow of drinks while reliving the '90s glory days. Dress up in your best '90s outfits, and your group can get a chance to win a special prize. Entry is $500 per person. Book via info@thedailytot.com. Slots get filled fast, so best to secure your booking quickly.
New bar Kyle & Bain
Kyle & Bain – named after Scottish engineers William Kyle and John Bain, who set up Hong Kong's first ice plant in the 1870s – opens this June on the mezzanine floor of new European brasserie Margo. Led by The Diplomat's co-founder John Nugent, the venue is a Martini-focused bar that pays tribute to the history of Ice House Street. Taste a rotating list of Martini classics, exciting twists, and colonial-inspired signature drinks that include a cachaca-based Bajia Breeze, as well as herbal gimlet made with two kinds of gin and housemade salad cordial. All cocktails will be stirred, not shaken, so James Bond will have to adjust the way he takes his signature drink! Watch this space, so you won’t miss the opening by the end of June.
Boticario reopens
After soft opening for a week in November last year, this apothecary-themed bar has now reopened, transporting guests to the hustle and bustle of metropolitan 1920s Buenos Aires, set at the time of Argentina's economic affluence. The two-level cocktail bar and grill feature a main lounge and upstairs dining room that seats up to 100 guests, al fresco seating on the patio, and a spacious balcony. Boticario's innovative cocktail menu is inspired by the herbal healing traditions of South America's pharmacies with the timeless heritage of spirit botanicals, so this is the place to get craft spirits and drinks made with homemade sodas and various infusions. The cocktail menu is divided into five parts – sour, fizzy, spirit-forward, sweet, and a punch selection shareable for groups of two to six. Our favourites include the refreshing and malty Pear-scription Spritz ($118) made with Widges Gin infused with pear through a rotary evaporator, the tropical yet savoury Crazy in the Coconut ($98), and the rum sour Smoke Bomb ($98) served with a smoke bubble filled with flavours of berries and cedar wood.
The Glenlivet Cocktail Capsule Collection
The Glenlivet Cocktail Capsule Collection that debuted in London in 2019 is finally in Hong Kong. The Capsule Collection is made up of edible whisky pods (made from algae extracts sourced from the sea in Brittany, France) containing a shot of cocktail. The capsules are available in four flavours – Paloma (a whisky rendition of the classic Paloma infused with grapefruit extract), The Glenlivet Sour (a remake of the classic whisky sour using The Glenlivet 12 YO Excellence), Scottish Coffee (an Irish Coffee twist), and The Last King (a pineapple flavoured cocktail). Taste these innovative servings – complete with a whisky flight and whisky cocktail – in various bars and coffee shops in the city that includes Terrible Baby, Whisky & Words, Lobster Bar and Grill, The Cell, Bar Buonasera, Doubleshot, Dio, Morokok, among others. One of our favourite servings is Terrible Baby's signature Rebel Hell ($185) crafted with a The Glenlivet 15 YO whisky base, paired with a pod of The Glenlivet Sour, and a dram of whisky.
Finnish Midsummer Celebration
Celebrate the summer solstice at Kerry Hotel Hong Kong's Red Sugar's month-long Finnish Midsummer! From June 24 until July 24, Soak up Red Sugar's signature 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour and get into the celebratory vibes with Nordic-themed decorations and sip on specially designed cocktails crafted by head bartender Simon Kong. Nordic inspired bar snacks will complement drinks. As an added treat, guests can enjoy a complimentary Mölkky (a Finnish lawn bowling game) workshop at Red Sugar's outdoor terrace coached by the Hong Kong Mölkky Association every Saturday and Sunday, 3pm to 7pm. This fun workshop is a first-come-first-serve basis so make sure to head early and get in on the action.
