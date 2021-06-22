Where to drink in Hong Kong this summer

Hong Kong's award-winning gin distillery Two Moons recently launched its new Calamansi Gin and is making its debut at Quinary alongside a seasonal cocktail menu crafted by Antonio Lai and the bar team. Available throughout June to freshen up cocktail enthusiasts amidst the sweltering summer season, the special menu is inspired by the cardinal directions – north, east, south, and west. Start north and taste the zesty Calamansi Gin, neat or on the rocks, then head to the East Ends ($130), a lush gin and tonic bursting with fresh citrus flavours. Take your taste buds to the South Seas ($160), a fizzy umami cocktail made with a blend of calamansi and yuzu juice topped with sea salt foam and gold leaf. And finish off with the West Wind ($160), which mixes the calamansi gin with a blend of melon cordial and Suze (gentian root liqueur) served with vanilla smoke.

For an even more immersive experience, the shop front, designed by florist Tom Wong, is adorned with exotic flora and fauna to highlight the explorer theme, as well as a Two Moons Distillery lightbox that’s perfect for capturing your next Instagram post. Order two cocktails from the menu and get a chance to win prizes at the capsule machine, which includes a gin masterclass, gin bottles, and discount codes for twomoonsdistillery.com purchases.