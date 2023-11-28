Sha Tau Kok to further open for local tours in Hong Kong

Here's how you can apply to visit this closed off part of town

Following its initial phase opening in June last year, Sha Tau Kok is set to enter Phase two of its opening, where individuals and groups may apply online for a visit permit to explore the Frontier Closed Area.

When can I apply to visit Sha Tau Kok?

The online application period for the Sha Tau Kok restricted area permit begins on December 1. The area will be open for individual visits with up to 1,000 entry permits available each day from January 2024.

Photograph: Shutterstock

How do I apply for a visiting permit to Sha Tau Kok?

From December 1 onwards, simply head to the HKPF Online Applications Platform and navigate to the e-Services tab. Click on 'search forms' under Closed Area Permit (CAP), and you will be taken to the Sha Tau Kok Electronic Tourism Closed Area Permit. The application can be made for both individuals and groups, which means travel agencies can also apply. If you prefer not to handle the online application yourself, keep an eye out for local tour groups offering day trips to Sha Tau Kok.

Tourism Closed Area Permits are issued on a first-come-first-served basis and are free of charge. All applications must be submitted at least three full working days before the intended visit date.

