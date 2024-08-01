Subscribe
Siobhán Haughey wins bronze in Paris Olympics freestyle final

The Hong Kong swimmer competed in the wee hours of Thursday morning

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Siobhán Haughey wins bronze at Paris Olympics
Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP
In a much anticipated race for Hongkongers on Thursday, August 1, swimmer Siobhán Haughey won the bronze medal in the women’s 100-metre freestyle, marking her second medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Haughey maintained a great start in the fiercely competitive final, finishing the first 50 metres at the second fastest position at 25.09 seconds. It was in the latter half that she was overtaken and finished in third place at 52.33. Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjöström – who holds the world record for the 100-metre freestyle – came in first, followed by the USA’s Torri Huske.

Despite not winning the coveted gold, Haughey remains Hong Kong’s most decorated Olympian with four medals to her name. She had also won the bronze medal in the women’s 200-metre freestyle earlier on July 30. Three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete clinched silver medals for both these categories, inscribing her name in history as the first Hong Kong swimmer to win an Olympic medal, as well as our city’s first athlete to win two Olympic medals in any sport.

Later in the day on August 1, Haughey’s teammates Cindy Cheung and Ian Ho will be competing in the heats for the women’s 200-metre backstroke and the men’s 50-metre freestyle, respectively. Keep an eye on our 2024 Paris Olympics guide for Team Hong Kong’s schedule, medal tracker, and more.

