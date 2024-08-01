In a much anticipated race for Hongkongers on Thursday, August 1, swimmer Siobhán Haughey won the bronze medal in the women’s 100-metre freestyle, marking her second medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Haughey maintained a great start in the fiercely competitive final, finishing the first 50 metres at the second fastest position at 25.09 seconds. It was in the latter half that she was overtaken and finished in third place at 52.33. Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjöström – who holds the world record for the 100-metre freestyle – came in first, followed by the USA’s Torri Huske.

Despite not winning the coveted gold, Haughey remains Hong Kong’s most decorated Olympian with four medals to her name. She had also won the bronze medal in the women’s 200-metre freestyle earlier on July 30. Three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete clinched silver medals for both these categories, inscribing her name in history as the first Hong Kong swimmer to win an Olympic medal, as well as our city’s first athlete to win two Olympic medals in any sport.

Later in the day on August 1, Haughey’s teammates Cindy Cheung and Ian Ho will be competing in the heats for the women’s 200-metre backstroke and the men’s 50-metre freestyle, respectively. Keep an eye on our 2024 Paris Olympics guide for Team Hong Kong’s schedule, medal tracker, and more.

Recommended reading:

🏅 Paris Olympics 2024: Team Hong Kong’s wins, upcoming schedules, recaps, and more

⚽ Football legends from Man U and Liverpool are coming to play in Hong Kong

🤺 Edgar Cheung Ka-long wins Hong Kong’s second gold medal in Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.