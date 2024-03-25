Snoopy MoonSwatch: Release date, pricing, and everything you need to know

Find out how to get your hands on the latest Omega x Swatch timepiece

Omega and Swatch are back to delight watch fans with yet another collaboration. After the Speedmaster-inspired MoonSwatch release in 2022, and the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms diver's watch collection in 2023, this new timepiece – named 'Mission to the Moonphase' sees a more adorable turn with a black-and-white colour scheme that features Snoopy as the star of the show.

When will the Snoopy Moonswatch be released?

The Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to the Moonphase is available from March 26 and will be released as a non-limited model.

How much will the Snoopy Moonswatch cost?

The new Omega x Swatch release will retail at $2,400 each.

Where can I buy the new Snoopy Moonswatch in Hong Kong?

Watch enthusiasts can get their hands on the Moonswatch at selected Swatch stores in Hong Kong, including their locations at IFC, K11 Musea, Kai Chiu Road in Causeway Bay, Mongkok's Langham Place, Ocean Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, as well as the pop-up store at Elements.

As with other Bioceramic Moonswatches, each customer will be allowed to purchase one watch only, per day and per Swatch store.

What does the Snoopy Moonswatch look like?

A celebration of the full moon, the model features a Bioceramic case, crown and pushers, as well as a velcro strap. The watch's most unique feature has to be Snoopy, of course. Having been NASA's safety ambassador since the 1960s, the black and white pooch is featured lying on the moon on a moon phase disc – an indicator showing the phases of the lunar cycle – which rotates in the two o'clock subdial. Under UV light, the subdial will reveal a hidden quote from a Snoopy comic strip, glowing in a magical blue alongside crescent moons and stars. And just as a bonus, a simple illustration of the moon and a paw print can be found on the back of the watch.

Visit Swatch's official website for more info.

Photograph: @SwatchHK

