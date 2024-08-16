To celebrate the opening of Sotheby’s Maison at Landmark Chater, the luxury and fine art broker has unveiled a monumental display of a prehistoric woolly mammoth in the Landmark Atrium. Measuring 3.5 metres in height, this is the first time that a mammoth skeleton of this size has ever been publicly displayed in Hong Kong.

Exceptionally well-preserved in its entirety, this mammoth skeleton is particularly rare as other mammoths found in museums are often pieced together with bones from multiple specimens. Its display is part of Sotheby’s ‘Another World’ exhibition, and just nearby in the Maison, visitors can also see a 2.6 million-year-old woolly mammoth skull from Siberia, as well as the skeleton of a baby Gryposaur from the Late Cretaceous period between 100 million to 66 million years ago.

Apart from being wowed by the 12,000-year-old marvel, visitors can also take part in Sotheby’s summer workshops starting from August 24. Hosted by Professor Rivera, a biological anthropologist from Cambridge, the archaeology and biology workshop delves into natural evolution and hands-on DNA modelling. This event is available for free on a first-come, first-served basis – register here.

See the woolly mammoth at Landmark Atrium from now until Thursday, August 29.

