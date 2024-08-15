Just when you think the McGriddles craze is starting to pipe down, American sandwich chain Eggslut is stirring things up again with their own version of hotcake sandwiches – and we're here for it! Here's what you need to know from when and where you can get them, what's on the menu, and our all-important verdict.

When and where can I get Eggslut's hotcake sandwiches in Hong Kong?

The new hotcake sandwiches are available at Eggslut's Fashion Walk location in Causeway Bay. From August 12 to 15, and 19 to 22, you can indulge in their sausage, egg, and cheese hotcake sandwich. Then, from August 26 to 29, Eggslut's signature Fairfax hotcake sandwich will be available for devoted fans and curious foodies. Both sandwiches will be available daily from 10am to 12pm, and again from 3pm to 7pm. But do note that the sandwiches are only available while stocks last, and each person can order up to two sandwiches at a time.

What are the hotcake sandwiches available at Eggslut in Hong Kong?

There will be two sandwich sets available. The sausage, egg, and cheese hotcake sandwich set ($38) will come with a sausage, egg, and cheese hotcake sandwich with a housemade chicken sausage patty, two pieces of truffle hashbrowns, and a choice of coke, Earl Grey tea, or sparkling water. Meanwhile, the Fairfax hotcake sandwich set ($58) will have a Fairfax hotcake sandwich made with Eggslut's signature scrambled eggs, two pieces of truffle hashbrowns, and a choice of coke, Earl Grey tea, or sparkling water.

Photograph: Cara Hung

What do Eggslut's hotcake sandwiches taste like?

Made with free-range eggs, Eggslut's fluffy hotcakes are a far cry from McDonald's oily, and rather dense, hotcakes – though sweetooths may find it lacks the syrupy goodness that many love with the McGriddles. Meanwhile, Eggslut's housemade sausage patty packs a fragrant punch of spice, a welcome departure from the standard McDonald's patty where you can taste nothing but sodium. Even the egg elevates the experience. Unlike McGriddles, Eggslut's hotcake sandwich features a perfectly fried egg with a runny yolk, adding a rich, savoury depth to the overall flavour. We can't wait to try the scrambled egg version too!

All in all, the Eggslut hotcake sandwich feels like an upscale version of the McGriddles, but thankfully without the premium price tag. If you're a die-hard syrup lover, the McGriddles might be your go-to. However, for those seeking a more flavourful breakfast with higher-quality ingredients, the Eggslut hotcake sandwich is the clear winner. It's a satisfying, delicious meal without the greasy aftertaste that often accompanies fast food. A solid four out of five from us.

Recommended stories:

Bakehouse is opening two new locations in the New Territories

Hop on this vintage tram transformed into a speakeasy-style bar

Japanese’s famous beef rice bowl chain Matsuya opens in Hong Kong

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.