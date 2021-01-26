Spanish chocolatier Casa Cacao launches pop-up at Cupping Room Harbour City

Treat yourself to exquisite chocolate as luxury Spanish chocolatier Casa Cacao brings an exclusive bean-to-bar chocolate pop-up at the recently opened Cupping Room in Harbour City. Just in time for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, the pop-up will offer a delightful range of indulgent chocolates that are perfect for gifting, including exquisitely crafted bonbons and chocolate bars.

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Pujol-Creus

Owned by famed three-Michelin-star restaurant El Celler de Can Roca in Catalonia, Casa Cacao adopts a sustainable, bean-to-bar approach to making their chocolates. All cacao beans are carefully selected from South American countries as well as The Dominican Republic and India, and arrives at Casa Cacao's workshops in Spain, where they are then sorted by hand, roasted, cracked and winnowed, then combined with organic cane sugar and cocoa butter, before the conching process begins for a minimum of 48 hours. The result is velvety smooth chocolates that highlight the different flavours and aromas of cacao from different regions. What's more, once the cacao beans have been roasted and cracked, the discarded shells are then processed and made into cacao paper that's used to wrap Casa Cacao's chocolate bars.

Chocolate Bombones (bonbons)

The pop-up, which opens on January 31, will last for around six weeks or until stock runs out! The store will offer a diverse selection of chocolates to choose from, including a box of 32 assorted bonbons, chocolate bars sold individually or as a box collection of six bars, Casa Cacao's signature hot chocolate made with 72 percent single-origin cacao from India, and a special collab mocha drink which combines Casa Cacao chocolate with Cupping Room coffee.

Featuring a wide variety of bean-to-bar chocolates to suit every taste, the Casa Cacao pop-up will be the perfect place to shop for a special gift this Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.

