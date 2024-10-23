According to the current weather conditions, the Tropical Cyclone Trami, which is presently situated to the east of the Philippines, is gradually intensifying. Its current trajectory means the cyclone will enter within 800 km of Hong Kong between late Thursday, October 24, and early Friday, October 25. When this happens, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) will issue the Standby Signal No. 1.

Tropical cyclone trackers show Trami is projected to become a severe tropical storm today, and intensify into a typhoon by Saturday. It is also forecasted to move west towards the vicinity of Hainan Island as it intensifies, but a northeast monsoon is set to reach southern China towards the weekend. This combination of two weather phenomena means upper-air disturbance, so it will be windy and cloudy with a few showers on Friday and over the weekend.

Depending on Trami’s movements from now and changes in local wind conditions, the HKO will assess the possibility of hoisting the Signal No. 3. Keep an eye on the latest weather changes on the HKO website.

Recommended reading:

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024: Two Hong Kong bars earned spots on the annual list



Tong Chong Street Market returns to Taikoo Place this November

Check out nearly 500 venues recognised in Time Out Hong Kong’s Recommended 2024 campaign

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city