The 16th edition of the World's 50 Best Bars has finally been announced. The event was held in Madrid on October 22 and was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube simultaneously. Encompassing 28 different cities worldwide, the 1 to 50 list included 16 new entries from around the world, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Guadalajara, Lima, Melbourne, Mexico City, and many more.
For this year's rankings, Barcelona’s Sips lost their crown to Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy. Hot off of their incredible achievement of nabbing the top spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, our city’s very own Bar Leone clinched its spot on the global list at number 2; took home the Disaronno Highest New Entry award; and was named the Best Bar in Asia. Meanwhile, Oaxacan-inspired bar Coa rose up to Number 18 from last year at Number 20.
As for other neighbouring cities, Singapore’s Jigger & Pony found their place at Number 5, Seoul’s Zest – runner-up of this year Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 – landed at Number 9, Bangkok’s BKK Social Club placed Number 12 on the list, and Tokyo's Bar Benfiddich landed in Number 25. During the ceremony, Iain McPherson of Edinburgh’s Panda & Sons nabbed the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, Monica Berg from London’s Tayēr + Elementary was honoured with the Roku Industry Icon, and Zest from South Korea took home the Ketel One Sustainable Bar accolade.
Other notable winners include Superbueno from New York taking home the London Essence Best New Opening award, Caretaker’s Cottage from Melbourne chosen for the Mitcher’s Art of Hospitality Award, The Cambridge Public House from Paris bagging the Nikka Highest Climber, Lyaness from London for the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu award, Cat Bite Club from Singapore recognised as the Campari One To Watch, and Florería Atlántico from Buenos Aires earning the Rémy Martin Legend of the List award.
The prestigious World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list was compiled by over 700 beverage experts across 28 regions. This diverse group includes bartenders, consultants, writers, and cocktail specialists from around the world. Voters were allowed to cast seven votes based on their bar experiences in the previous 18 months.
Relive the highlights of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 ceremony on the 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel and 50 Best Bars Facebook page.
See below the complete list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2024.
1 Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
2 Bar Leone, Hong Kong (Best Bar in Asia)
3 Sips, Barcelona (Best Bar in Europe)
4 Tayēr + Elementary, London
5 Jigger & Pony, Singapore
6 Line, Athens
7 Tres Monos, Buenos Aires (Best Bar in South America)
8 Alquímico, Cartagena
9 Zest, Seoul
10 Paradiso, Barcelona
11 Himkok, Norway
12 BKK Social Club, Bangkok
13 Connaught Bar, London
14 Double Chicken Please, New York
15 Overstory, New York
16 Lady Bee, Lima
17 Baba au Rum, Athens
18 Coa, Hong Kong
19 The Cambridge Public House, Paris
20 Tlecān, Mexico City
21 Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne (Best Bar in Australasia)
22 CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
23 Salmon Guru, Madrid
24 Martiny’s, New York
25 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
26 Maybe Sammy, Sydney
27 Superbueno, New York
28 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
29 Satan’s Whiskers, London
30 Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
31 Tan Tan, San Pãolo
32 Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
33 Drink Kong, Rome
34 Jewel of the South, New Orleans
35 Byrdi, Melbourne
36 Locale Firenze, Florence
37 Scarfes Bar, London
38 Moebius Milano, Milan
39 Bar Nouveau, Paris
40 Mimi Kakushi, Dubai (Best Bar in Middle East and Africa)
41 Bar Us, Bangkok
42 Virtù, Tokyo
43 Atlas, Singapore
44 La Sala de Laura, Bogotá
45 Röda Huset, Stockholm
46 Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires
47 Analogue Initiative, Singapore
48 El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
49 Danico, Paris
50 1930, Milan
