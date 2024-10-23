The 16th edition of the World's 50 Best Bars has finally been announced. The event was held in Madrid on October 22 and was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube simultaneously. Encompassing 28 different cities worldwide, the 1 to 50 list included 16 new entries from around the world, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Guadalajara, Lima, Melbourne, Mexico City, and many more.

For this year's rankings, Barcelona’s Sips lost their crown to Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy. Hot off of their incredible achievement of nabbing the top spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, our city’s very own Bar Leone clinched its spot on the global list at number 2; took home the Disaronno Highest New Entry award; and was named the Best Bar in Asia. Meanwhile, Oaxacan-inspired bar Coa rose up to Number 18 from last year at Number 20.



As for other neighbouring cities, Singapore’s Jigger & Pony found their place at Number 5, Seoul’s Zest – runner-up of this year Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 – landed at Number 9, Bangkok’s BKK Social Club placed Number 12 on the list, and Tokyo's Bar Benfiddich landed in Number 25. During the ceremony, Iain McPherson of Edinburgh’s Panda & Sons nabbed the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, Monica Berg from London’s Tayēr + Elementary was honoured with the Roku Industry Icon, and Zest from South Korea took home the Ketel One Sustainable Bar accolade.

Other notable winners include Superbueno from New York taking home the London Essence Best New Opening award, Caretaker’s Cottage from Melbourne chosen for the Mitcher’s Art of Hospitality Award, The Cambridge Public House from Paris bagging the Nikka Highest Climber, Lyaness from London for the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu award, Cat Bite Club from Singapore recognised as the Campari One To Watch, and Florería Atlántico from Buenos Aires earning the Rémy Martin Legend of the List award.

The prestigious World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list was compiled by over 700 beverage experts across 28 regions. This diverse group includes bartenders, consultants, writers, and cocktail specialists from around the world. Voters were allowed to cast seven votes based on their bar experiences in the previous 18 months.

Relive the highlights of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 ceremony on the 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel and 50 Best Bars Facebook page.

See below the complete list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2024.



1 Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

2 Bar Leone, Hong Kong (Best Bar in Asia)

3 Sips, Barcelona (Best Bar in Europe)

4 Tayēr + Elementary, London

5 Jigger & Pony, Singapore

6 Line, Athens

7 Tres Monos, Buenos Aires (Best Bar in South America)

8 Alquímico, Cartagena

9 Zest, Seoul

10 Paradiso, Barcelona

11 Himkok, Norway

12 BKK Social Club, Bangkok

13 Connaught Bar, London

14 Double Chicken Please, New York

15 Overstory, New York

16 Lady Bee, Lima

17 Baba au Rum, Athens

18 Coa, Hong Kong

19 The Cambridge Public House, Paris

20 Tlecān, Mexico City

21 Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne (Best Bar in Australasia)

22 CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

23 Salmon Guru, Madrid

24 Martiny’s, New York

25 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

26 Maybe Sammy, Sydney

27 Superbueno, New York

28 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

29 Satan’s Whiskers, London

30 Panda & Sons, Edinburgh

31 Tan Tan, San Pãolo

32 Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

33 Drink Kong, Rome

34 Jewel of the South, New Orleans

35 Byrdi, Melbourne

36 Locale Firenze, Florence

37 Scarfes Bar, London

38 Moebius Milano, Milan

39 Bar Nouveau, Paris

40 Mimi Kakushi, Dubai (Best Bar in Middle East and Africa)

41 Bar Us, Bangkok

42 Virtù, Tokyo

43 Atlas, Singapore

44 La Sala de Laura, Bogotá

45 Röda Huset, Stockholm

46 Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

47 Analogue Initiative, Singapore

48 El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara

49 Danico, Paris

50 1930, Milan



