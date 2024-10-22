Tong Chong Street Market returns to Taikoo Place this November

Taikoo Place’s annual outdoor festival, Tong Chong Street Market (TCSM), is set to return from November 16 to 24. This year, the fun-filled festival will be the biggest version of TCSM to date, as attendees get to experience a wide array of food offerings, live music, as well as an extravagant indoors-to-outdoors mini golf course.



Photograph: Courtesy Tong Chong Street Market

Priced at $150 per person, the nine-hole mini golf course will depict a mini version of the Quarry Bay and Taikoo Place neighbourhood, featuring tricky obstacles like descending drums, cymbals, and winding paths. The TCSM will also have various food trucks and stalls on-site, offering exclusive street eats like dumplings from Amaze Dumplings, bubble tea from Silk, handcrafted pastries from Jackson’s Scone, indulgent ice creams from Snack Baby, and locally brewed craft beer from Heroes Beer Co.



Photograph: Courtesy Tong Chong Street Market

Finally, TCSM will partner with McDonald’s Hong Kong to co-present the ‘Such a Goooood Festival’ and showcase live music performances from local young buskers as well as other popular artists. You can catch them on stage at Taikoo Park and Tong Chong Street Market on November 21 and 22 during lunchtime and happy hour.



Entry to Tong Chong Street Market is free, stay tuned to our website for updates and visit Taikoo Place’s website for more details.

Recommended reading:

Siobhán Haughey wins 2 gold medals and 1 bronze at Swimming World Cup

Check out nearly 500 venues recognised in Time Out Hong Kong’s Recommended 2024 campaign

Clockenflap confirms Central Cee as part of final line-up announcement



Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city