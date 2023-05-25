The giant inflatable rubber duck returns to Hong Kong after a decade

Remember that giant rubber duck that once floated (and sadly, deflated) on Victoria Harbour in 2013? Well, it's back after 10 years along with a new pal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Double Ducks Official (@doubleducks_official)

Created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman and organised by Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved (ARR), the pair of duckies were seen being tested in the waters in Tsing Yi on the morning of May 25. More details of their stay in Hong Kong will be announced on June 1, so keep your eyes peeled on our page for the latest updates!

