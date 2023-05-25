Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
AllRightsReserved, rubber ducks, double ducks
Photograph: Courtesy AllRightsReserved

The giant inflatable rubber duck returns to Hong Kong after a decade

...and this time it's bringing a friend

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Remember that giant rubber duck that once floated (and sadly, deflated) on Victoria Harbour in 2013?  Well, it's back after 10 years along with a new pal!

Created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman and organised by Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved (ARR), the pair of duckies were seen being tested in the waters in Tsing Yi on the morning of May 25. More details of their stay in Hong Kong will be announced on June 1, so keep your eyes peeled on our page for the latest updates!

Recommended stories:

Get lost in a field of 4,500 flower stems at Tai Kwun's latest exhibition

Top art exhibitions and displays to check out in Hong Kong

Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this May

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.