The Macallan unveils a new collaboration with British artist Sir Peter Blake at K11 Musea

The Macallan, one of the most highly regarded whiskies in the world, recently unveiled a new limited-release whisky and art collection featuring the works of iconic British pop artist Sir Peter Blake. Blake is a prominent figure in the pop art movement and best known for incorporating images of celebrities in his artworks. His most recognisable works include numerous collaborations with musicians such as the sleeve design for the Beatles' album Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and covers for two of The Who's albums.

A replica of the British pop artist's studio displayed at K11 Musea

The Anecdotes of Ages Collection collection marks the artist's third collab with the Speyside distillery and celebrates the 30-year partnership that started in 1986 when Blake crafted a bespoke label for The Macallan 1926 and the limited edition art piece release in 2012 coinciding with the artist's 80th birthday. The collection is composed of 13 bottles containing 1967 single malt Scotch that has been matured for more than 50 years – chosen to represent the year that Sir Peter Blake's collage-style transcended the art world into pop culture. Each collectable bottle is hand-blown with an oak stopper and showcases a signed original collage art on the label crafted by the artist. The labels feature cut out images and stickers representing Blake's journey with The Macallan, capturing the estate's history, community, and landscape.

Last March 13, Sotheby's New York auctioned one of the 13 original bottles called A New Era of Advertising, and raised US$437,500 for the benefit of Solomon R Guggenheim Museum. Only three bottles from the original collection are currently available in Asia. One is in Singapore, the other one is in Shanghai, and The Giant and The Fish bottle is available in Hong Kong, and it is currently exhibited in an immersive exhibition at K11 Musea.

The Macallan’s The Giant and The Fish

The Giant and The Fish already attracted Hong Kong collectors, and we can just imagine the price bids if the basis for it is the Sotheby's auction. One of the original bottles called Down to Work is retained in The Macallan archive, but copies of the label are reprinted on the same rare 1967 whisky bottling, and 322 bottles will be available worldwide. Down to Work replica bottles will only be available in Hong Kong at The Macallan Room at K11 Musea for a jaw-dropping $650,000 a bottle.

The Anecdotes of Ages collection

Those interested to view the rare bottle can head over to K11 Musea and check out the three-room exhibit showcasing a replica of the British pop artist's studio, an immersive barley field installation reminiscent of The Macallan Estate in Speyside – which you'll probably see popping up on social media for its picturesque aesthetics – and a gallery showcasing the glass-encased display of The Giant and The Fish bottle together with large prints of the artist's work with The Macallan Estate.

The Macallan’s barley field

Coinciding with the launch of the new collection, is a broader release called An Estate, A Community and A Distillery (around US$1,200 per bottle, prices may vary depending on availability), a limited-edition single malt in commemoration of Sir Peter Blake's visit to The Macallan Estate, which will be available for sale at The Macallan Room as well as select outlets in the city.

The Anecdotes of Ages K11 Musea exhibit will be available for public viewing from May 28 until June 23, from 10.30am to 9.30pm. Visit The Macallan Hong Kong on Facebook for updates and more information. For interested whisky buyers, call 5988 0777 to check availability.

