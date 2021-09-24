Three Hong Kong restaurants make it on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list

The extended list of restaurants has been announced ahead of the annual awards ceremony on October 5, 2021.

Following the pandemic-induced pause in 2020, the highly-anticipated World’s 50 Best Restaurants returns this year and has announced its list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th ahead of the awards ceremony that will take place in the Belgian city of Antwerp. The ceremony will be a live countdown of the world's 50 best restaurants on stage with a simultaneous broadcast online on October 5, 2021.

The 51-100 list includes restaurants from across the globe – 22 countries across six continents to be exact – and this year, there are more Asian restaurants than ever before with five countries represented in the list including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India and Hong Kong. That's 13 restaurants from Asia, five of which hail from Japan, which is the highest number from any country, while Europe takes home 21 restaurant rankings in this list and nine are from South America.

Three Hong Kong restaurants that have made the 51-100 list include Chinese x French restaurant VEA (No. 71); relocated, revamped and reopened French restaurant Belon (No. 88); and The Landmark Mandarin Oriental's French-influenced contemporary restaurant Amber (No. 100).

All three restaurants have jumped up the list since 2019: VEA is up from No. 113, Belon is up from No. 96, and Amber is up from No. 102. As we await the results of the top 50 in The World's 50 Best Restaurant list, we can only wonder where Cantonese restaurants like The Chairman and Lung King Heen, which ranked in 2019's list at 41st and 88th place respectively, will place this year.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants will commence on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10.30pm Hong Kong time (4.30pm Central European Time), with renowned Italian chef and owner of Osteria Francescana, a former world's No. 1 restaurant, Massimo Bottura in a live stream from the red carpet. So watch this space for more updates!

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list

51. Nihonryori Ryugin (Tokyo, Japan)

52. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

53. Nerua (Bilbao, Spain)

54. St. Hubertus (San Cassiano, Italy)

55. Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare (New York, USA)

56. Sud 777 (Mexico City, Mexico)

57. Brae (Birregura, Australia)

58. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

59. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

60. Mikla (Istanbul, Turkey)

61. D.O.M. (São Paulo, Brazil)

62. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)

63. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

64. Core by Clare Smyth (London, UK)

65. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London, UK)

66. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

67. Oteque (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

68. Alcalde (Guadalajara, Mexico)

69. De Librije (Zwolle, The Netherlands)

70. Alinea (Chicago, USA)

71. VEA (Hong Kong)

72. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

73. Il Ristorante Luca Fantin (Tokyo, Japan)

74. Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Spain)

75. Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)

76. La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

77. Willem Hiele (Koksijde, Belgium)

78. Brat (London, UK)

79. Aponiente (El Puerto de Santa María, Spain)

80. El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia)

81. La Colombe (Cape Town, South Africa)

82. Indian Accent (New Delhi, India)

83. Epicure (Paris, France)

84. Le Clarence (Paris, France)

85. Lasai (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

86. Restaurant David Toutain (Paris, France)

87. Ikoyi (London, UK)

88. Belon (Hong Kong)

89. Amass (Copenhagen, Denmark)

90. Mil (Moray, Peru)

91. La Grenouillère (La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France)

92. Fyn (Cape Town, South Africa)

93. Gaa (Bangkok, Thailand)

94. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

95. Kjolle (Lima, Peru)

96. Astrid y Gastón (Lima, Peru)

97. Attica (Melbourne, Australia)

98. Alo (Toronto, Canada)

99. L'Effervescence (Tokyo, Japan)

100. Amber (Hong Kong)

