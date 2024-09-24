Two giant pandas expected to arrive in Hong Kong this Thursday

As we eagerly await the first public appearance of Ying Ying’s adorable twin cubs, Hong Kong is gearing up to welcome another delightful duo of giant pandas – courtesy of the central government – arriving from Sichuan this Thursday.

According to local sources, the bears, aged five to eight, are expected to touch down in Hong Kong around midday on September 26. To ensure a smooth arrival, elite police motorcyclists will accompany the pandas as they make their way to Ocean Park Hong Kong. Before they embark on their journey, Sichuan will also throw them a farewell bash on Wednesday.

Once they arrive, the two giant pandas will undergo another 30-day quarantine (or longer, depending on their health) before they can meet the public. They’ll be joining Ying Ying, Le Le, and their newborn twins at Ocean Park, making for quite the panda family reunion.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Recommended reading:

The first Bar Paul in Asia is coming to Hong Kong

Two Hong Kong hotels are voted among 2024’s top 5 best hotels in the world

Coldplay confirms three Hong Kong concerts on their Music Of The Spheres world tour

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.