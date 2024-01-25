Hong Kong
High Speed Rail
Photograph: Shutterstock

Two multi-ride tickets launched for Hong Kong high-speed rail today

Frequent travellers to mainland China will be able to enjoy discounts

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
The high-speed rail has released two new multi-ride tickets from today (January 25), which allows travel between Hong Kong West Kowloon station and chosen stations in Guangzhou and Shenzhen at a discounted rate.

The first type of multi-ride pass is the ‘20-ride Ticket’, which allows for a total of 20 trips to be used within 90 days. The second is the ‘30-day Ticket’, which is valid for 60 trips within 30 days. Each multi-ride ticket will be applicable to one of 10 designated stations chosen by the ticket holder – namely, Futian, Shenzhenbei, Guangmingcheng, Humen, Qingsheng, Dongguannan, Changping, Dongguan, Guangzhounan, and Guangzhoudong.

Depending on factors like ticket type, destination, seat class, and more, the two multi-ride passes can offer a maximum of 11 percent and 36 percent discount, respectively. These tickets are available for purchase from the 12306.cn ticketing platform starting today.

🚰 Hong Kong might increase water bill prices soon
🗿 LCSD launches special editions of the annual museum pass
🎨 Art Basel 2024 announces the key highlights for Hong Kong show

