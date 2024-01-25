The high-speed rail has released two new multi-ride tickets from today (January 25), which allows travel between Hong Kong West Kowloon station and chosen stations in Guangzhou and Shenzhen at a discounted rate.

The first type of multi-ride pass is the ‘20-ride Ticket’, which allows for a total of 20 trips to be used within 90 days. The second is the ‘30-day Ticket’, which is valid for 60 trips within 30 days. Each multi-ride ticket will be applicable to one of 10 designated stations chosen by the ticket holder – namely, Futian, Shenzhenbei, Guangmingcheng, Humen, Qingsheng, Dongguannan, Changping, Dongguan, Guangzhounan, and Guangzhoudong.

Depending on factors like ticket type, destination, seat class, and more, the two multi-ride passes can offer a maximum of 11 percent and 36 percent discount, respectively. These tickets are available for purchase from the 12306.cn ticketing platform starting today.

RECOMMENDED:

🚰 Hong Kong might increase water bill prices soon

🗿 LCSD launches special editions of the annual museum pass

🎨 Art Basel 2024 announces the key highlights for Hong Kong show

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.