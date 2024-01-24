What are the key highlights of Art Basel?
There’s a section named Encounters that is dedicated to large-scale projects, themed ‘I am a part of all that I have met’ this year. Of the 16 artworks, 11 have been made especially for Art Basel, the largest number of projects since Encounters began in 2013.
Look out for anthropomorphic ratan sculptures by South Korean artist Haegue Yang; intricate, large-scale drawings with fire, wind, smoke, and ink by Indian artist Jitish Kallat; table tennis archival footage projected onto semi-spheres by Singaporean sculptor Ming Wong; and Naminapu Maymuru-White’s installation of vessels that reference the funerary rites and traditions of the Yolŋu Aboriginal people in northern Australia.