Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Art Basel Hong Kong 2023, Misc, General Impressions, PR, MC
Photograph: Courtesy Art Basel

Your guide to the highlights of Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

The global art show is finally returning to its pre-pandemic scale

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

From March 28 to 30, the 2024 edition of Art Basel will bring a total of 243 leading galleries from across 40 countries and territories to Hong Kong. Compared to the previous edition, there are going to be 66 more exhibitors in this year’s fair, bringing the annual art event back to a pre-pandemic scale. Art Basel has just announced the highlights of the Hong Kong show, so we’ve gathered some of the key exhibits that shouldn’t be missed this season.

RECOMMENDED:

🎨 Top art exhibitions and events to see in Hong Kong
🔊 The Hong Kong sounds we all definitely recognise
🇭🇰 Hong Kong memes that only Hongkongers can laugh at

Your guide to Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

What are the key highlights of Art Basel?
Photograph: Courtesy Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

What are the key highlights of Art Basel?

There’s a section named Encounters that is dedicated to large-scale projects, themed ‘I am a part of all that I have met’ this year. Of the 16 artworks, 11 have been made especially for Art Basel, the largest number of projects since Encounters began in 2013.

Look out for anthropomorphic ratan sculptures by South Korean artist Haegue Yang; intricate, large-scale drawings with fire, wind, smoke, and ink by Indian artist Jitish Kallat; table tennis archival footage projected onto semi-spheres by Singaporean sculptor Ming Wong; and Naminapu Maymuru-White’s installation of vessels that reference the funerary rites and traditions of the Yolŋu Aboriginal people in northern Australia.

Where will Art Basel be held in Hong Kong?
Photograph: Cara Hung

Where will Art Basel be held in Hong Kong?

The majority of the fair will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, but that doesn’t mean that the art will be confined to one venue. For instance, Sydney-based Aboriginal artist Daniel Boyd will be showcasing his work with dots in Pacific Place. Additionally, a black-and-white film on Hong Kong architecture shot by Yang Fudong will be screened on the façade of M+. Keep your eyes peeled for more artistic surprises during this month!

Advertising
What are some of the galleries that will be participating in Art Basel 2024?
Photograph: Jenny Leung

What are some of the galleries that will be participating in Art Basel 2024?

As part of the Kabinett sector of the fair – where galleries feature thematic and curated solo presentations by contemporary artists in a dedicated section of their booths – there will be a record number of 33 galleries participating in this year’s Art Basel. They will all have a strong focus on solo projects from the APAC region, as is expected of the majority of Hong Kong’s art month events.

Noteworthy displays include Johyun Gallery’s series of paintings by the late South Korean master Park Seo-bo; A Thousand Plateaus Art Space presenting Bi Rongrong’s installation on patterns from different cities and cultures; Yavuz Gallery with new explorations of organic structures by leading Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak; Jessica Silverman with Loie Hollowell’s paintings that explore sexuality, reproduction, and spirituality; Annely Juda Fine Art’s works by Russian artist Kasimir Malevich from the 1910s and 20s; and many more.

Which Hong Kong artists are showcased at Art Basel?
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Which Hong Kong artists are showcased at Art Basel?

Of course there will be local artistic representation as well. Mak2 has created a large installation named Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy, which consists of two interconnected fair booths. This exploration of duplication and simulation is particularly salient in this age of generative AI.

Hong Kong-born, London-based artist Cary Kwok will also exhibit acrylic and ink paintings that address the themes of queer interaction, domesticity, and art history. These are just some highlighted local artists, so do look out for more Hong Kong talents in person.

Advertising
What else is there to see beyond visual art at Art Basel?
Photograph: Cara Hung

What else is there to see beyond visual art at Art Basel?

If you like moving images, Art Basel is showcasing a film programme, which includes 10 screenings and collaborations with Nowness Asia and Videotage. See a prominent clown look back on his life against the tumult of 20th-century China in A New Old Play; a single-channel animation called Sorry for the Late Reply about Hongkongers’ aspirations and anxieties by local artist Wong Ping; and other inspiring films. Running from March 27 to 30, Art Basel’s film programme will be free for the public to access, so this is a great way to join in the festivities even if you can’t get the full fair tickets.

Art Basel will also host a series of 11 panels and dialogues with key members of the global arts and culture community. Speakers include Japanese artistic legends Shinro Ohtake and Takashi Murakami, Tai Kwun’s head of art Pi Li, the M+ museum director Suhanya Raffel, the director of the National Gallery Singapore Eugene Tan, artist and meme creator Cem A, and more. This is a great opportunity to hear from industry movers and shakers on building era-defining art collections, decolonising cultural institutions, as well as debating whether artists or artworks are more important.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.