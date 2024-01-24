If you like moving images, Art Basel is showcasing a film programme, which includes 10 screenings and collaborations with Nowness Asia and Videotage. See a prominent clown look back on his life against the tumult of 20th-century China in A New Old Play; a single-channel animation called Sorry for the Late Reply about Hongkongers’ aspirations and anxieties by local artist Wong Ping; and other inspiring films. Running from March 27 to 30, Art Basel’s film programme will be free for the public to access, so this is a great way to join in the festivities even if you can’t get the full fair tickets.

Art Basel will also host a series of 11 panels and dialogues with key members of the global arts and culture community. Speakers include Japanese artistic legends Shinro Ohtake and Takashi Murakami, Tai Kwun’s head of art Pi Li, the M+ museum director Suhanya Raffel, the director of the National Gallery Singapore Eugene Tan, artist and meme creator Cem A, and more. This is a great opportunity to hear from industry movers and shakers on building era-defining art collections, decolonising cultural institutions, as well as debating whether artists or artworks are more important.