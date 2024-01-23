Hong Kong
Hong Kong Science Museum
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia Commons/WINGHong Kong Science Museum

Special editions of Hong Kong’s year-round museum pass have been launched

Featuring two special designs to celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
In honour of the upcoming Year of the Dragon, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) has launched a special edition of the Museum Pass, which consists of two different designs. The first is a traditional pattern showing two fire dragons in red, while the second is more geared towards children, showcasing LCSD’s mascots Enggie Pup and Artti Kitty dressed up as dragons for Chinese New Year.

These special edition passes are now available to purchase at LCSD museums while stocks last. With a validity of 12 months, the pass will allow holders unlimited admission to fee-charging permanent and special exhibitions under the LCSD, as well as access to programmes such as member’s days, ‘Meet the Curators’ lectures, workshops, screenings, and more. Pass holders can also enjoy a 10 percent discount at most LCSD museum shops and on museum extension activities.

LCSD museum pass
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

The seven designated museums that are covered under the LCSD pass include the Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Museum of History, Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Hong Kong Science Museum, Hong Kong Space Museum, Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum, and the Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence. The annual fees for this museum pass range from $25 for people eligible for concessions to $100 for families. For more details about the pass, check out their official website.

RECOMMENDED:

🥶 Hong Kong’s temperatures to drop again this week
🧋 ‘Milktea’ is Hong Kong’s firm favourite for typhoon names
🍽️ Wing Lei Restaurant in Cheung Chau will close soon

