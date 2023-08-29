Typhoon Saola will be in close proximity to Hong Kong this weekend

Here's everything you need to know about the approaching typhoon

Following last month's Typhoon Doksuri and Typhoon Talim, which brought the city's first T8 storm signal of the year, Hong Kong is expecting yet another storm this week.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory's present forecast track, Tropical Cyclone Saola will maintain a distance of over 300km from Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 30) evening and Thursday morning (August 31). A Standby Signal, No. 1 is currently hoisted and will remain in force before noon on August 31; the Observatory will issue the Strong Wind Signal, No. 3 at a later time.

It also looks like those with weekend plans might have to take a rain check as Saola is expected to edge closer to the Pearl River Estuary on Friday (September 1) and Saturday (September 2).

Winds over the region are expected to strengthen as Saola moves towards the coast of eastern Guangdong, but there are still uncertainties in its behaviour as the northeast monsoon and Tropical Cyclone Haikui could potentially interact with Saola in the upcoming days.

Keep your eyes on our page for further updates on Tropical Cyclone Saola, or head to Hong Kong Observatory's website for more info.

