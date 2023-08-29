McDonald’s releases a limited strawberry ice cream series

McDonald’s has already taken the city by storm with the recent return of their summer-exclusive D24 durian McFlurry. If you couldn’t get enough of their fruity frozen treats, don’t sweat it: the fast food chain is keeping the ball rolling with their latest release of strawberry-flavoured ice cream.

Customers can enjoy hefty portions of strawberry ice cream cones, or a swirled pairing of this exclusive flavour against McDonald’s original vanilla ice cream. But if you’re really looking to spoil yourself, McDonald’s is also releasing a sundae variation, which will be generously topped with fudge sauce and a whole Kit Kat bar. Still not satisfied? Take a bite out of the new Kit Kat puff pastry choco pie for some chocolate indulgence. Find these exclusive treats in all McDonald’s locations across Hong Kong before they run out!



