Vivian Kong wins Hong Kong's first gold at Paris Olympics 2024

In a dramatic display of skill and determination, Hong Kong fencing queen Vivian Kong etched her name in the annals of Hong Kong sporting history by claiming the gold medal in the women’s Épée individual finals at the Paris Olympics on July 28 Hong Kong time (HKT).

The world number one fencer overcame a steep 7-1 deficit against local favourite Auriane Mallo-Breton of France, mounting a remarkable comeback to tie the score at 10-10 and forcing a one-minute sudden death fence-off. Kong struck first to seal a 13-12 victory, marking Hong Kong's first gold of the 2024 Games and the city’s third-ever Olympic gold medal.

"I didn't want to lose so badly and not be able to fence with ‘Hong Kong spirit’," an emotional Kong told reporters after the match while fighting back tears. "I just tried to think about what an honour it is to be able to fence here, it has always been my dream, so I wanted to do well for you guys and not let down my coach and team." Kong also thanked everyone who stayed up to watch the match despite the time difference.

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee was quick to laud the champion's triumph, hailing her "outstanding performance, superb fencing skills, and perseverance during the competition". For the city's fencing faithful, Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung Ka-long – who made history as the city's first-ever fencing gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago – will take the stage at the men’s individual foil on Tuesday, July 30 (HKT).

For more on sporting schedules and how to watch the games in Hong Kong, check out our Paris Olympics 2024 guide.

