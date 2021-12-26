YouTube Hong Kong reveals top trending videos in 2021

How many of these have you watched?

Whether it's hour-long compilations of cat videos or useful tutorials teaching us everything from doing our makeup to fixing broken pipes, YouTube has just about everything to keep us entertained all year round. As we step closer to a new year, the social media platform takes a look back at 2021 by rounding up Hong Kong's top 10 trending videos that were the talk of the town this year.

YouTube Hong Kong 2021 Top 10 Trending Videos

Sitting at the number one spot this year is Japanese animation channel Pui Pui Molcar with their stop-motion animation episode featuring adorable guinea pig cars stuck in traffic – something that all Hongkongers can surely relate to.

Then, coming in at second place is Hong Kong Toolbar's highlight clip of Keung To from local boy group Mirror winning the Best Male Artist award at the Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation 2020.

Meanwhile, local true-crime channel 解密工作室 ranks third with a fascinating 20-minute video decrypting the events of the horrific Pat Sin Leng fire that shook the whole of Hong Kong in 1996.

Other videos that also made the list include local creator and fitness guru Coffee Lam’s 32min Best Fat Burning Workout For Beginners video and Eric Ko Channel’s dog training video.

Photograph: Courtesy YouTube

YouTube Hong Kong 2021 Top 10 Trending Music Videos

Aside from creative content, YouTube is also the go-to platform for music videos. In 2021, Hong Kong boy group Mirror has taken a whopping total of seven spots on YouTube Hong Kong's list of Top 10 Trending Music Videos 2021.

Surprisingly, only one out of the seven videos features the group as a whole with their song Boss, while the other spots were taken by the group's individual members Edan Lui (No.1 & 3), Keung To (No.2 & 7), and Anson Lo (No.4 & 10) with their solo tracks.

Other music videos topping the list include a touching performance by TVB's Stars Academy contestant Chantel Yiu, MC Cheung’s Overruled, and 係咁先啦 ft. Kayan9896 by online creators MC $oHo & KidNey and Jeannie (Kayan9896).

Photograph: Courtesy YouTube

