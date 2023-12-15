YouTube Hong Kong reveals top trending videos in 2023

Whether it's an hour-long compilation of cat videos or useful tutorials teaching us everything from doing our makeup to fixing broken pipes, YouTube has just about everything to keep us entertained all year round. As we step closer to a new year, let's take a look back at 2023 by rounding up some of the top trending videos that were the talk of the town this year.

YouTube Hong Kong 2023 Top Trending Videos

This year, news and stories of the local community and its people have been highly popular among viewers. Sitting at the number one spot is Channel C HK's video (one of a three-part episode) about a local flower shop that has been causing a disturbance in the community. After many failed attempts at getting the owners to remove their products from blocking the pavement, a station sergeant comes out as the hero with his sharp tongue and assertiveness that put the menacing owners back in their place.

Coming in at second place is an insightful video by Ricezi that follows the life of Summer, a 22-year-old single mother whose life took a dramatic turn when her two young girls were hospitalised after they accidentally ate cannabidiol sweets. This incident gained widespread attention in the city, with most folks pointing their fingers at the parents – until this video changed their minds about Summer.

Meanwhile, local channel Mill Milk ranks third with a fascinating documentary that looks into the Christian Zheng Sheng College, a private-owned school in Hong Kong that helps lead students who have problems with drugs and other addictions onto the right path through education.

Other videos that made the list include an exclusive interview on The Do Show, where Hong Kong actress Josie Ho shares details of her husband and celebrity Conroy Chan's illness; as well as a farewell video from popular Hong Kong YouTuber known as Teddy Head ('hung jai tau', 熊仔頭), who shared shared with viewers his stories and reason for quitting the platform.

