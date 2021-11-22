Hong Kong
Oddle Sip & Slide
Photograph: Courtesy Sip & Slide

10 of the best restaurants that deliver everywhere on Hong Kong Island

Skip various delivery platforms and order restaurant-quality meals directly from these venues.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Oddle
Let's face it, in Hong Kong, we’re spoilt for choices when it comes to dining. With restaurants, cafes, bars aplenty, there’s no shortage of good food every corner you turn. But when we want to order food from our favourite restaurants to the office or at home, our choices are always limited by the restaurant selection in the vicinity. 

Realising this, the founders of Oddle created a unique approach not only benefitting hungry customers with discerning tastes, but also cares for the betterment of the industry itself. The platform offers an all-in-one, integrated and cost-effective system to build a sustainable delivery business for restaurants, helping venues deliver their food to customers' doorsteps regardless of the distance.

To assist in navigating through Oddle’s extensive offering, we’ve rounded up some of the best bites to order on Hong Kong Island. So all you have to do is head directly to their links and input your orders. Order today and take advantage of their limited-time free delivery promotion.

11 Westside
Photograph: Courtesy 11 Westside

11 Westside

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Kennedy Town

Contender on the Netflix cooking show The Final Table, chef Esdras Ochoa spearheads 11 Westside, the laidback taco joint in Kennedy Town. Flying in some of the finest Mexican ingredients to bring authentic flavours to Hong Kong, the menu stays true to Ochoa’s roots – with handmade corn tortillas and tacos, real Salsa Molcajete and succulent meats. In addition to a la carte plates, set menus for larger groups and expertly made bottled cocktails are also available for order. Customers placing orders on Hong Kong Island can enjoy free delivery from now until December 19, 2021. 

Bengal Brothers
Photograph: Courtesy Bengal Brothers

Bengal Brothers

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Wan Chai

Inspired by the bustling street-side eateries in India, Bengal Brothers offers a taste of heat, spice, and comfort. Best known for its custom Kati Rolls (think chargrilled juicy meat, veggies or cheese enveloped in a flaky paratha flatbread then drizzled in chutney), and street snacks and rice bowls, these hole-in-the-wall Indian staples can be enjoyed in the office and at home with free delivery from now until December 19, 2021.

SoupDay
Photograph: Courtesy SoupDay

SoupDay

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan

For the chilly days and nights ahead, the piping hot soups at SoupDay warm the body and nourish the soul. Integrating western cooking techniques with time-honoured Chinese methods, using only premium ingredients, the double-boiled soups can help to boost immunity, improve blood circulation and revitalise energy. A labour of love, these naturally made broths can cure winter blues. Traditional Hong Kong dishes, rice sets, dim sum, and congee are also available. 

Wingman
Photograph: Courtesy Wingman

Wingman

  • Restaurants
  • Central

To nurse a hangover, satiate a snacking crave, or please a party, Wingman wings will hit just the right spot. The fried wings are tossed in a myriad of flavour choices – from the classic American-style buffalo, and zesty ranch to out-of-the-box inventions like espresso barbecue and lemon pepper to the Asian-influenced Japanese katsu, Singaporean zing, and Indian tandoori – Wingman orders are never boring. Also great for sharing (or to self indulge), complement the wings with sides and nibbles of fries, salads and extra sauce. Wingman offers free delivery as an early Christmas gift to everyone until December 19, 2021.

Sip & Slide 
Photograph: Facebook/SipSlide

Sip & Slide 

  • Restaurants
  • Central

From the team that brought you Wingman, Sip & Slide is the new burger joint that’s all about gourmet sliders. Thoughtfully crafting mini bite-sized burgers so one can sample a variety of fun flavours, Sip & Slide sliders are inspired by distinct cuisines – South East sandwiches pork neck, papaya, ginger and sriracha for a taste of Thailand; Nash offers the southern comfort of buttermilk chicken, spicy oil, ranch and pickles; Peking Quack is a play on the Beijing duck pancakes; Desit Beet is an Indian veggie option with beetroot bhaji, pickled slaw, raita and mango chutney. These baby burgers come in big flavours, so the tasting menu options for two or four are a great way to take a bite out of all the different sliders. 

Graham St Food Hall
Photograph: Courtesy Smoke & Barrels

Graham St Food Hall

  • Restaurants
  • Central

The relatively new Graham St Food Hall is a haven for foodies with everything under one roof. Now ordering a mashup of different cuisines is even easier with the massive offering from Smoke & Barrel’s barbecue meats and Motown Detroit-style square pizzas to pastries cakes and baked goods from San Sebastian bakery La Vina and gourmet chocolate from Casa Cacao – you’ll find everything you crave and more from appetiser to dessert at GSFH. There’s even catering sets for special occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas, so really, all you can have your festive feasts ready to eat with the tap of a finger. 

Beauty in The Pot
Photograph: Courtesy Beauty in the Pot

Beauty in The Pot

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

Winter calls for a gathering over a bubbling hotpot to ward off the chills. Beauty in The Pot is your one-stop shop for all the essentials with broths, soup-bases, meat, seafood, vegetables, dumplings and more. Done just like in the restaurant, all ingredients are freshly prepared and ready to simmer. For broths, find single or twin soup bases to dip from. While waiting for the pot to boil, snack on ready-cooked appetisers like deep-fried cuttlefish, fish skin, and sauteed squid. A completely satisfying meal and that is required is to fire up the portable stove and you’re all set. 

Ask for Alonzo
Photograph: Courtesy Ask for Alonzo

Ask for Alonzo

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Sheung Wan

Modern trattoria Ask for Alonzo is all about authentic yet straightforward home-cooking with dishes inspired by the Mediterranean provinces of Italy. Inspired by the fictional character Alonzo Mangiapasta's childhood favourites, the restaurant serves big hearty plates with even bigger flavours. Signatures include Alonzo's Milanese, roasted suckling pig, and spaghetti carbonara with Roman guanciale. Plus, Italian dining room staples like meatballs, burrata cheese and carpaccio. For large scale parties, Alonzo offers customisable catering sets to feed the whole gang.

Fat Chad's
Photograph: Courtesy Fat Chad’s/Nicholas Wong

Fat Chad's

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun

Fat Chad’s, opened last year in Sai Ying Pun, serves its eclectic selection of sandwiches and drinks to Hong Kongers to enjoy at home. Inspired by New York’s bodegas – small neighbourhood shops selling packaged food, beverages, snacks and sundries – the shop’s menu features made-to-order, hearty sandwiches and carefully-curated sodas, wines, and beers. Their morning takeaway includes a hearty plate of Hungry Chad's Breakfast complete with hotcakes, baked black-eyed beans, animal tater tots, stuffed avocado and dipping sauces. Order soon to catch their Thanksgiving specials with signature turkey selections.  

Jo Jo Indian Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Jojo Indian Restaurant

Jo Jo Indian Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Wan Chai

Operating for over 35 years, Jo Jo has grown to become the institution it is in Hong Kong today, with its authentic regional specialties from north to south India. With a focus on blending exotic spices, skilful cooking techniques and fresh ingredients, Jojo is always good and always consistent. You’ll find all the famous curries like butter chicken, masala, and vindaloo along with roti, naan and paratha to mop up the rich sauciness. Other house favourites include smoked meats from the tandoor, long grain basmati biryani, spicy salads, and a slew of snacks such as samosas, pani puri and kebabs. Order now to enjoy 10 percent off on your order!

