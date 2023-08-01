Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Azure 80

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Azure 80
    Photograph: Courtesy Azure 80
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Azure 80
    Photograph: Courtesy Azure 80Kung Pao, Angus Beef Hot Chilli, and Beef Offal and Duck Blood
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Azure 80
    Photograph: Courtesy Azure 80
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Azure 80
    Photograph: Courtesy Azure 80
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Azure 80
    Photograph: Courtesy Azure 80
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Located in Harbour City Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, Azure 80 is the latest restaurant from the multi-brand Taste Gourmet Group, the proprietors of various restaurants such as Tirpse and Tsukanto. Azure 80 offers a Chinese dining experience while enjoying breathtaking views of the scenic Victoria Harbour, whether indoors or from the restaurant's al fresco terrace. Under the guidance of chefs Chan Kai Tak and executive chef Andy Lau, the kitchen presents a menu that showcases the flavours of Shanghai and Sichuan cuisine with a contemporary twist. Visit this month and take advantage of their opening offer of two-for-one cocktails and wines.

Details

Address:
Shop OTE 201, Level 2, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3468 5005
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11.30am-4pm, 4.30pm-10pm, Sat, Sun and PH 11am-4.30pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.