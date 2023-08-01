Time Out says

Located in Harbour City Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, Azure 80 is the latest restaurant from the multi-brand Taste Gourmet Group, the proprietors of various restaurants such as Tirpse and Tsukanto. Azure 80 offers a Chinese dining experience while enjoying breathtaking views of the scenic Victoria Harbour, whether indoors or from the restaurant's al fresco terrace. Under the guidance of chefs Chan Kai Tak and executive chef Andy Lau, the kitchen presents a menu that showcases the flavours of Shanghai and Sichuan cuisine with a contemporary twist. Visit this month and take advantage of their opening offer of two-for-one cocktails and wines.