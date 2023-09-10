Time Out says

Bayfare Social is Rosewood Hong Kong's tapas-inspired gastro market located on the fifth floor, alongside the hotel's prestigious dining spots, Chaat and Henry. It offers a lively atmosphere and hearty Spanish cuisine, with the added bonus of an outdoor terrace that overlooks the harbour. Chef de cuisine Jorge Vera Gutierrez leads the eatery, making it an ideal destination for those interested in learning about tapas and regional Spanish cuisine. You can indulge in a variety of dishes from the à la carte menu, including a variety of paella (starting at $340), like the squid ink paella served with octopus, and other dishes like the sardine crudo featuring smoked Spanish sardines in almond sauce and dill ($198), and the Catalonian Bomba de la Barceloneta ($145), a deep-fried potato ball stuffed with spiced meat and vegetables, served with gravy sauce.

Another delectable option is the Brandada de Bacalao ($198), a dish made with Spanish codfish mashed with olive oil, garlic, and cream. One dish that is definitely worth trying is the sharing serving of Ibiza-style Lobster ($750), a hot plate served with a whole grilled Boston lobster, accompanied by a fried egg, Padron peppers, and crispy Agria potatoes, complemented by a delicious rich seafood sauce made with monkfish liver and Salmorreta.

Pair the meal with drinks from their new and improved selection of Spanish red and white wines, including the juicy natural wine Terroir Historic Negre 2019 ($760 per bottle), crafted from grenache and carignan grapes.