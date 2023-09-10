Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bayfare Social

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Bayfare Social
    Photograph: Courtesy Bayfare Social
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Bayfare Social
    Photograph: Courtesy Bayfare Social
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Bayfare Social
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Sardine crudo ($198)
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Bayfare Social
    Photograph: Courtesy Bayfare SocialIbiza-style Lobster ($750)
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Bayfare Social
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Brandada de Bacalao ($198)
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Bayfare Social
    Photograph: Courtesy Bayfare SocialSquid ink paella
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Tapas-inspired gastro-market

Bayfare Social is Rosewood Hong Kong's tapas-inspired gastro market located on the fifth floor, alongside the hotel's prestigious dining spots, Chaat and Henry. It offers a lively atmosphere and hearty Spanish cuisine, with the added bonus of an outdoor terrace that overlooks the harbour. Chef de cuisine Jorge Vera Gutierrez leads the eatery, making it an ideal destination for those interested in learning about tapas and regional Spanish cuisine. You can indulge in a variety of dishes from the à la carte menu, including a variety of paella (starting at $340), like the squid ink paella served with octopus, and other dishes like the sardine crudo featuring smoked Spanish sardines in almond sauce and dill ($198), and the Catalonian Bomba de la Barceloneta ($145), a deep-fried potato ball stuffed with spiced meat and vegetables, served with gravy sauce. 

Another delectable option is the Brandada de Bacalao ($198), a dish made with Spanish codfish mashed with olive oil, garlic, and cream. One dish that is definitely worth trying is the sharing serving of Ibiza-style Lobster ($750), a hot plate served with a whole grilled Boston lobster, accompanied by a fried egg, Padron peppers, and crispy Agria potatoes, complemented by a delicious rich seafood sauce made with monkfish liver and Salmorreta. 

Pair the meal with drinks from their new and improved selection of Spanish red and white wines, including the juicy natural wine Terroir Historic Negre 2019 ($760 per bottle), crafted from grenache and carignan grapes. 

Details

Address:
Rosewood Hong Kong
Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3891 8732
Opening hours:
8:30am-10:30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.