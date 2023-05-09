Michelin-starred restaurants Chaat and Haoma collaborate for a special dinner in Hong Kong

Time Out says

Rosewood Hong Kong's Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Chaat is holding its first international collaboration on May 9 to 10 with Bangkok-based Michelin star and Green Star recipient Haoma. Known for its sustainable approach to neo-Indian fine dining, Haoma is Thailand's first urban farm-to-table restaurant. The restaurant uses mostly in-house-grown Thai produce to take guests on a culinary exploration of chef Deepanker 'DK' Khosla roots. For the tasting, guests can get a chance to taste unique iterations of Indian cuisine in an eight-course dinner menu ($1,980/person) offering a fusion of modern Indian cuisine from the two award-winning chefs, Manav Tuli (Chaat) and Khosla (Haoma).

Highlighted dishes made by both restaurants will start from snacks of fermented black fungus tart, lamb Galauti kebab cornetto, and tuna chaat with yuzu chutney, followed by signatures from Haoma, including savoury dahi ke kebab with fried hung yoghurt served with peanut chutney and baby back pork tamarind ribs, and Chaat's rendition of Wagyu beef –kola urandai and spiced meatballs and Boston lobster patrani. Guests can indulge in Haoma's Lucknowi lamb nihari or Chaat's kinmedai fish salan with cuminm tamarind, and ginger. Sweet endings will taken cared of by Chaat serving their Malpua Rabdi and traditional Indian pancake.

View the full menu here.