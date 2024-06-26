Citrino da Yonshinaga Jinbo

Citrino da Yoshinaga Jinbo is a newly-opened Japanese-Italian fine dining restaurant on Central’s On Lan Street. Created by Japanese chef Yonshinaga Jinbo of Tokyo’s Jinbo Minami Aoyama in partnership with the group behind one-Michelin-starred Ryota Kappou Modern, and private gallery and supper club, Amass Supper Labo, this fine-dining restaurant specialises in reinterpreting dishes from Italy’s rich culinary heritage with Japanese touches. Guests can delight in exquisite creations such as chef Jinbo’s signature bagna cauda, green asparagus and sea urchin aglio e olio spaghetti, morchella chanterelle risotto, and Citrono’s chicken alla Dirty.
Time Out says
Details
Discover Time Out original video