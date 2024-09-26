Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. curry up
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. curry up hong kong
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. curry up hong kong
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. curry up hong kong
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Restaurants
  • Repulse Bay

Curry Up

Advertising

Time Out says

Japanese fashion icon and streetwear brand Kenzo’s artistic director, Tomoaki Nagao (affectionately known as Nigo), has opened the first overseas location of his Curry Up restaurant in Hong Kong. This restaurant serves a unique blend of Japanese and Indian-style curries, all made with fresh ingredients and original spice blends. Curry Up’s menu provides five curry options at varying spice levels – vegetable, butter chicken, gyusuji (beef tendon), chicken keema, and spicy beef. Find more information about the restaurant by reading our blog here.

Details

Address
Shop 119, 109 Repulse Bay Road, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.