Japanese fashion icon and streetwear brand Kenzo’s artistic director, Tomoaki Nagao (affectionately known as Nigo), has opened the first overseas location of his Curry Up restaurant in Hong Kong. This restaurant serves a unique blend of Japanese and Indian-style curries, all made with fresh ingredients and original spice blends. Curry Up’s menu provides five curry options at varying spice levels – vegetable, butter chicken, gyusuji (beef tendon), chicken keema, and spicy beef. Find more information about the restaurant by reading our blog here.
- Shop 119, 109 Repulse Bay Road, Hong Kong
- Hong Kong
- Mon-Sun 11.30am-8pm
