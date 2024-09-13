Japanese fashion icon and streetwear brand Kenzo’s artistic director, Tomoaki Nagao (affectionately known as Nigo), has opened the first overseas location of his Curry Up restaurant in Hong Kong. Named by none other than Pharrell Williams, the restaurant opened in Tokyo’s Harajuku district in 2010 as an homage to Ghee, a legendary Indian restaurant in the neighbourhood where Nigo formerly worked as a part-time staff.

Photograph: Cherry Chan

Curry Up’s popularity then expanded to a second branch in Nakameguro in 2018, and now, its first overseas branch at Repulse Bay Village in Hong Kong. Like its Japanese counterparts, the Hong Kong outpost has a simple and casual interior with eye-catching decor such as the restaurant’s signature wall clock that depicts its mascot, Cumin. Additionally, the Repulse Bay branch features Curry Up’s logo on their front door, hand-painted by legendary Japanese artist, Naoto Hinai of Nuts Art Work.



This restaurant serves a unique blend of Japanese and Indian-style curries, all made with fresh ingredients and original spice blends. Curry Up’s menu provides five curry options at varying spice levels – vegetable, butter chicken, gyusuji (beef tendon), chicken keema, and spicy beef.



Photograph: Cherry Chan

Customers can choose to enjoy either one single curry with steamed rice or opt for a combination set to taste two curries at the same time. There’s also a menu of side dishes to choose from like fried chicken, coleslaw, and potato salad; not to mention classic Indian beverages like lassi and chai.

Photograph: Cherry Chan

Before leaving the restaurant, fashion lovers should check out Curry Up’s curated range of merchandise, which includes baseball caps, a Hong Kong-exclusive t-shirt, stickers, and badges – all of which feature Cumin and their cheerful slogan ‘Time to Eat!’.



Find Curry Up at Shop 119, 109 Repulse Bay Road, Hong Kong.



Recommended stories:



🍪 Oreo and Coca-Cola have released limited-edition cookies and soda

🇬🇧 Hongkongers will need to pay to enter the UK from next year

🎧 Ultra Hong Kong 2024: Tickets, lineup, stages, and everything you need to know

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

