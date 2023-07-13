Dim Dim Sum (Mong Kok)

Time Out says

Mong Kok is one of the best locations in Hong Kong for great bites, so it’s no surprise that this neighbourhood has a few dim sum restaurants that fit the bill. One of our favourites in the area is Dim Dim Sum, a spacious venue that dishes out endless bamboo baskets full of delicious morsels, such as rice flour rolls, deep fried dumplings with wasabi filling, and their generously sized xiao long bao. Aside from the dim sum classics, the stuffed eggplant with spicy Sichuan numbing sauce is also worth a try.