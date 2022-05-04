Time Out says

Here's a quick look at the new venue:

Really a first of its kind, KIN Food Halls is Quarry Bay’s exciting dining destination that puts out over 200 dishes from 40 famous restaurants throughout Asia. Flaunting 300 seats across the venue, KIN is a foodie’s paradise that leaves you spoilt for choices. Curating dishes into a 'food playlist' concept, diners will be able to experience all types of foods and cuisine. Order your favourite dishes from restaurants like from Yardbird, OBP and Dam:a or experience KIN exclusive dishes like the spicy tomato and watermelon salad ($88) by Richard Ekkebus of Amber, the Thai chicken pizza ($158) from Emmer or the lobster bisque laksa ($108) from Chef Studio by Eddy.

With a commitment to sustainability, more than 25% of KIN’s furniture was built from repurposed materials, including tables made from soy sauce dregs and crab shells, and benches made from old circuit boards. Originating from regenerative sources, ingredients used in KIN’s dishes are sourced as locally as possible to reduce carbon emissions.