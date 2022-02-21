Local winter foods Hongkongers can't live without

1. Hotpot

Gathering over a pot around the table is a quintessential custom that locals do whenever there are celebrations or catch-ups with friends and relatives. From herbal hotpots to seafood feasts, the city has all kinds of hotpot restaurants for you to dip and dunk your way through the winter. Best of all, you don't always have to go out to enjoy it! Tons of hotpot restaurants also offer delivery or takeaway hotpot sets where all your meats and veg are washed and prepped for you beforehand. Better yet, do it your own way and simply purchase all your favourite ingredients at local wet markets or supermarkets!