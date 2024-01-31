Hong Kong
Ah Yung Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Ah Yung Kitchen

Martell partners with renowned Chinese restaurants for a unique blend of Chinese cuisine and Cognac

Enjoy an artful pairing of authentic Chinese cuisine with fine Cognacs

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Martell
Gather up your loved ones for a delightful CNY feast and taste exquisite Cantonese and Shanghainese delicacies paired with top-notch Martell Cognacs. Martell, one of the world’s prestigious and oldest Cognac houses, joins forces with three renowned Chinese restaurants – Ah Yung Kitchen, Jade, and The Merchants – to create an unforgettable dining experience this season. Read on to discover the limited-time offerings from the three acclaimed Chinese dining establishments. 

Those with a taste for exceptionally smooth Cognac can also check out on the new Martell Single Cru collection.

Ah Yung Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Ah Yung Kitchen

Ah Yung Kitchen

Located in Nina Hotel Causeway Bay, the Michelin-starred Ah Yung Kitchen is best known for their artisanal dim sum and authentic Cantonese delicacies made with a modern twist. From now until March 10, book a table at the restaurant and indulge in a symphony of flavours and aromas meticulously paired with exquisite Martell Cognacs. 

Led by award-winning chef Lan Wai-leung, Ah Yung Kitchen is presenting five signature Cantonese dishes, including tender braised fish maw ($550; $758 with Cognac pairing) and braised superior shark’s fin in brown sauce ($880; $1,088 with Cognac pairing). Both dishes go perfectly well with Martell XO, which carries notes of dried fruits, beeswax, and Russian leather. The braised sea cucumber in Sichuan sauce ($380; $538 with Cognac pairing) combines shrimp paste, water chestnut, mushroom, and pork, and offers a harmonious blend with Martell Cordon Bleu, known for its well-rounded mellowness with floral and spice aromas. 

The braised humphead grouper with garlic ($600; $708 with Cognac pairing) complements Martell Noblige, which features abundant fruits notes of pear and prune, exotic hints of vanilla pod and caramelised grape, and a distinctive woody character with notes of myrrh, cedar, and fine-grained oak.

Don’t miss out on the Ah Yung’s Big Four ($1,080; $1,188 up with Cognac pairing), a combination of braised Yoshihama dried abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, and goose web, which pairs well with all three range of Cognacs.

Jade
Photograph: Courtesy Jade

Jade

Boasting panoramic views where the mountain meets the sea, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong’s Cantonese eatery, Jade, serves an extensive range of heart-warming traditional Cantonese fare, from dim sum and double-boiled soups to sustainably sourced fresh seafood. Dig into their scrumptious CNY set menu ($888 per person) with Martell Cognac pairings ($1,288 up per person). 

Savour the succulent roasted suckling pig and pan-fried sun-dried oyster with Martell Cordon Bleu, a vibrant, rich, and complex Cognac with candied orchard fruits. Alternatively, try the roasted crispy chicken with fermented red bean curd paste with Martell XO, which delivers intense notes of fig, red fruit, and blackcurrant bud.

The Merchants
Photograph: Courtesy The Merchants

The Merchants

Overlooking sweeping vistas of the iconic Victoria Harbour, The Merchants at Forty-Five, perched atop Landmark’s Gloucester Tower, offers timeless Shanghainese cuisine with a touch of modern flair. Relish a special CNY feast with an array of CNY specialty dishes paired with five Martell Cognacs. 

Available until February 24, must-try festive dishes include drunken pork knuckle ($148), a perfect dish to pair with a Year of the Dragon special edition Martell VSOP cocktail named Enter the Dragon ($160 per glass). This elegant Cognac features luscious fruit notes and a hint of jasmine and citrus. Diners can also delight in a contemporary twist on tradition with the flavourful braised pork belly with figs ($138), enhanced by a glass of Martell XO ($280).

Other highlights include the pairing of braised sea cucumber with dried shrimp roe and scallion ($628) with Martell Cordon Bleu ($220 per glass), Shanghainese braised whole spotted garoupa ($1,688) with L’Or de Jean Martell ($3,800 per glass), as well as golden-fried crispy chicken with garlic ($328 up) with Martell Chanteloup XXO ($600 per glass).

 

Make your reservations at Ah Yung Kitchen, Jade, and The Merchants today.

