Martell partners with renowned Chinese restaurants for a unique blend of Chinese cuisine and Cognac

Located in Nina Hotel Causeway Bay, the Michelin-starred Ah Yung Kitchen is best known for their artisanal dim sum and authentic Cantonese delicacies made with a modern twist. From now until March 10, book a table at the restaurant and indulge in a symphony of flavours and aromas meticulously paired with exquisite Martell Cognacs.

Led by award-winning chef Lan Wai-leung, Ah Yung Kitchen is presenting five signature Cantonese dishes, including tender braised fish maw ($550; $758 with Cognac pairing) and braised superior shark’s fin in brown sauce ($880; $1,088 with Cognac pairing). Both dishes go perfectly well with Martell XO, which carries notes of dried fruits, beeswax, and Russian leather. The braised sea cucumber in Sichuan sauce ($380; $538 with Cognac pairing) combines shrimp paste, water chestnut, mushroom, and pork, and offers a harmonious blend with Martell Cordon Bleu, known for its well-rounded mellowness with floral and spice aromas.

The braised humphead grouper with garlic ($600; $708 with Cognac pairing) complements Martell Noblige, which features abundant fruits notes of pear and prune, exotic hints of vanilla pod and caramelised grape, and a distinctive woody character with notes of myrrh, cedar, and fine-grained oak.

Don’t miss out on the Ah Yung’s Big Four ($1,080; $1,188 up with Cognac pairing), a combination of braised Yoshihama dried abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, and goose web, which pairs well with all three range of Cognacs.