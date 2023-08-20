Michelin-starred Lazzaro 1915’s chef Piergiorgio Siviero at Cucina

Time Out says

Indulge in an exceptional feast that showcases the freshest seasonal ingredients sourced locally and sustainably

Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel’s Italian restaurant Cucina is welcoming renowned chef Piergiorgio Siviero, owner of Michelin-starred Lazzaro 1915 from Pontelongo, Italy, together with commis de cuisine Bizzo Laura, for a special guest shift this August.

From August 16 to 20, chefs Siviero and Laura together with the Cucina team will present an array of dishes using sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. Guests can savour authentic Italian cuisine with a unique blend of tradition and innovation at the Forbes Travel Guide four-star restaurant.

During the five-day residency, visitors can taste their creations from a series of menu options, including an all-day a la carte menu, set dishes for lunch and dinner, weekend brunch, as well as a special four-course tasting menu.

Standout dishes will include the risotto with saffron, rice crackers, and black truffle, as well as the seared Apulia cuttlefish with lard, juniper berry oil, and green pea foam. For the main course, options include baked Iberian pork pluma with mussels and red onions in a special Italian green sauce, or Bismarck-style grilled tenderloin with marinated egg yolk served with quenelle of carrot. Seafood lovers can go for the Alaskan black cod with lemon butter sauce or the Chilean sea bass fillets served with tomatoes and cocoa mole.

The culinary journey rounds off with decadent desserts, including a vegetarian tiramisu made with pumpkin and served with ginger ice cream and sweet potato foam and porcini caramel, as well as the savoury molten dark chocolate cake made with extra virgin oil, Sichuan pepper, and matcha green tea.

Taste Piergiorgio’s culinary masterpieces while enjoying the stunning views of Victoria Harbour this summer. Check out their website for more info and reserve to secure your spot today.